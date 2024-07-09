A successful young female farmer has left many in awe after flaunting photos of yam tubers from her farm

The yams arranged in cartoons were ready to be exported to other countries, the lady said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comments section to express their views

An industrious Ghanaian woman, Enyonam Manye, who quit her teaching job, is now a successful farmer.

The woman ventured into yam farming after developing a love and passion for agriculture.

From a humble beginning, she persevered through the challenges she encountered while shifting from teaching to farming and has excelled in her new field. She now produces yams on a large scale.

Enyonam shared photos of her farm produce on her Twitter page, which had been arranged in boxes and ready for export.

The proud Ghanaian lady encouraged people who want to venture into agriculture to pursue their dreams.

Netizens react to Ghanaian female farmer celebrating her 1st produce for export

Netizens who saw the video were proud of the woman and took to the comment to celebrate her achievement.

@Makafui Agbotta wrote:

"Great work, now need to change the show to the African Farmer."

@Freddyblcak

"If we get less than 50 people of your kind in our political space ghana will be industrious. Is there a way business can be leveraged for anyone to invest in?"

@bra_emoji wrote:

"Very true... Attention is key when dealing with exportation of yams."

@justricki4u wrote:

"Bring this rice to our local market. We will buy for you . Feed us first."

Pretty Ghanaian woman quits media job to start yam farming with GH¢3K: "I haven't regretted"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a Ghanaian lady recounting how she quit her job with a media house to venture into yam farming has gone viral.

In the video circulating on social media, the pretty woman explained that her love for Agriculture led to her decision.

Her hard work inspired netizens who saw the video and took to the comment section to laud her.

