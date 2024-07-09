A Ghanaian woman has caused an online frenzy after a video of her rejecting compensation from her lover surfaced

The man, who has been in a relationship with her for the past 12 years, is offering GH¢50,000 compensation for a break-up

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section after the lady rejected the offer

A Ghanaian lady has sparked a conversation online after a video of her rejecting GH¢50,000 compensation from her lover surfaced.

The lover requested a breakup after 12 years in a relationship with the lady.

Ghanaian lady weeps as lover calls for a break-up

Dissatisfied with how she had been treated by the man, she dragged him to Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM, where she rejected the offer.

How it started

The man, a Ghanaian based abroad, met this woman at a mall in Ghana before relocating abroad. He expressed interest in her, and she accepted.

During the talking stage of the relationship, he informed her about his intentions to travel abroad and also about how he wanted to keep her in Ghana, return after some years, and marry her, which she agreed to.

However, several years after relocating, he has expressed his desire to discontinue the relationship for various reasons, including claims of infidelity.

He’s willing to offer her compensation but the lady insists on not accepting the offer.

During Auntie Naa’s show, she stated that she deserved more money because she had spent 12 years of her life in vain.

Moreover, she paid the man's school fees , a claim Sammy said was false.

Netizens react to video of Ghanaian lady rejecting her lover's compensation

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions online. While some sympathised with the lady and called for a heavier compensation, others urged the lady to take the money.

@YBEE wrote:

"The most expensive thing that money can't buy is time 50 thousand is nothing to her wasted years."

@Parrot wrote:

"Auntie Naa the amount is not good at all."

@NEE wrote:

"You are not fair with the woman even waiting for 12 years lol."

@elizabethsarfo832 wrote:

"You don't know what the woman have been through."

