Ibrahim Mahama Donates 20 Police Cars, 3 Generators To Liberia Airport: "Liberia Is Like My Home"
- Ibrahim Mahama has gifted the Liberia Airport Authority in Monrovia 20 police vehicles and three power generators
- Liberia’s President, Joseph Boakai, and Vice President, Jeremiah Koung, were on hand to receive the donations
- Ibrahim Mahama described Liberia as his second home and thanked the country for the support he had been given
Ibrahim Mahama, CEO of Engineers & Planners Ltd, has gifted the Liberia Airport Authority in Monrovia 20 police vehicles and three generators.
The donation was made with Liberia’s President, Joseph Boakai, and Vice President, Jeremiah Koung, in attendance.
Mahama highlighted his bonds with Liberia when speaking during the donation ceremony.
He described Liberia as his second home and thanked the country for the support he had been given.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
“I don’t see myself differently from a Liberian and I grew up with Liberians all my life. It’s all family here."
“So today we have come and we want to say thank you for all the support. This is just a small token, we wish to come back again and work with you,” Mahama said.
President Boakai expressed his gratitude to Mahama and assured him that the donation would be well used.
Mahama’s company, E&P, has had dealings in commercial mining in Liberia and won a contract to mine the iron ore concession for Arcellor Mittal in Yekepa, Liberia.
This contract offered Liberians and other African nationals employment, contributing to Liberia’s economy through tax and import duty payments.
E&P was responsible for training young Liberians and providing them with formal work experience before other multinational companies entered Liberia.
Ibrahim Mahama supports King Promise at Hennessy launch
YEN.com.gh reported that singer King Promise was humbled to have Mahama support him at the launch of Hennessy Vsop Night Blaze.
Hennessy launched its product, the Vsop Night Blaze, and the renowned business mogul was there to show his support to the Terminator hitmaker, have fun and catch up with friends.
A video showed King Promise welcoming Mahama to the event, and later on, they were spotted taking pictures.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.