Ibrahim Mahama, CEO of Engineers & Planners Ltd, has gifted the Liberia Airport Authority in Monrovia 20 police vehicles and three generators.

The donation was made with Liberia’s President, Joseph Boakai, and Vice President, Jeremiah Koung, in attendance.

Mahama highlighted his bonds with Liberia when speaking during the donation ceremony.

He described Liberia as his second home and thanked the country for the support he had been given.

“I don’t see myself differently from a Liberian and I grew up with Liberians all my life. It’s all family here."

“So today we have come and we want to say thank you for all the support. This is just a small token, we wish to come back again and work with you,” Mahama said.

President Boakai expressed his gratitude to Mahama and assured him that the donation would be well used.

Mahama’s company, E&P, has had dealings in commercial mining in Liberia and won a contract to mine the iron ore concession for Arcellor Mittal in Yekepa, Liberia.

This contract offered Liberians and other African nationals employment, contributing to Liberia’s economy through tax and import duty payments.

E&P was responsible for training young Liberians and providing them with formal work experience before other multinational companies entered Liberia.

