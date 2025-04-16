Real Madrid suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal, with Declan Rice netting a brilliant brace and Mikel Merino adding a third at the Emirates

While turning around such a scoreline is no easy feat, the Spanish giants are no strangers to rewriting history on European nights

YEN.com.gh revisits three unforgettable moments when Los Blancos overcame a 3-0 deficit to keep their Champions League hopes alive

If there’s one thing Real Madrid have mastered in football, it’s the art of the comeback.

No matter how bleak the scoreline looks, the kings of European football have an unmatched ability to rise from the dead and produce miracles when it matters most.

From dramatic late winners to jaw-dropping second-leg turnarounds, Real Madrid have made a habit of pulling off the improbable on the grandest stage.

3 Times Real Madrid ever overturned a 3:0 deficit in the Champions League

Some of their most iconic Champions League moments include Sergio Ramos’ stoppage-time equaliser that paved the way for La Decima against Atletico Madrid in 2014, Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning hat-trick to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Wolfsburg in 2016, and the legendary 2021/22 run where they shocked PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City in successive rounds.

Just last season, Joselu’s late brace sent Bayern Munich packing in another unforgettable night at the Bernabéu.

Madrid never seem to thrive unless their backs are against the wall — and right now, that wall is Arsenal.

History says “never say never” for Real Madrid

Real Madrid currently trail Mikel Arteta’s side 3-0 after the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

It’s a daunting margin, and most teams would consider the tie done and dusted. But this is Real Madrid — a club built on defying expectations.

Though comebacks of this magnitude are uncommon, Real Madrid have a rich history of defying the odds.

YEN.com.gh looks back at three remarkable occasions when Los Blancos overturned a 3-0 deficit to keep their European dreams alive.

3 times Real Madrid overturned three-goal deficits

Real Madrid 5-1 Derby County (1975/76 European Cup)

In one of their earliest legendary comebacks, Real Madrid overturned a heavy 4-1 first-leg defeat to Derby County in the 1975/76 European Cup. Facing elimination, Los Blancos produced a stunning response at the Santiago Bernabéu, defeating the English side 5-1 in a thrilling second leg.

Inspired by a raucous home crowd, Madrid’s attacking display overwhelmed Derby, sealing a dramatic 6-5 aggregate win.

The victory not only showcased their resilience but also set the tone for the club’s long-standing reputation as comeback kings in European football.

It remains one of the most iconic turnarounds in Real Madrid’s rich continental history.

Real Madrid 6-1 Anderlecht (1984/85 UEFA Cup)

In the 1984/85 UEFA Cup, Real Madrid pulled off a sensational comeback against Belgian giants Anderlecht. After suffering a 3-0 defeat in the first leg, few believed Los Blancos could recover.

However, back at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real produced an electrifying performance, thrashing Anderlecht 6-1 in the return leg.

The Spanish side’s relentless attack stunned their opponents and thrilled the home fans as they advanced 6-4 on aggregate.

It was a statement of intent in Europe and a defining moment that reinforced Real Madrid’s growing legacy for dramatic comebacks on the continental stage, setting the tone for future triumphs.

Real Madrid 4-0 Borussia Mönchengladbach (1985 UEFA Cup)

In the 1985 UEFA Cup, Real Madrid delivered one of the most astonishing comebacks in European football history. After a crushing 5-1 defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the first leg, their chances looked all but gone.

However, back at the Santiago Bernabéu, Los Blancos produced a masterclass in determination and attacking football, beating the German side 4-0.

The tie ended 5-5 on aggregate, but Real advanced on away goals, sparking wild celebrations.

It was a testament to their never-say-die spirit and further cemented their reputation as comeback kings on the European stage, capable of rewriting any script under pressure.

Bernabéu roof to create electrifying atmosphere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that UEFA has granted Real Madrid permission to close the retractable roof at the Santiago Bernabéu for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal.

The Spanish giants made the special request in an effort to maximise home advantage, knowing they must overturn a 3-0 deficit from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

