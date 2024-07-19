A Ghanaian man has called for a political collaboration between two renowned Ghanaian entrepreneurs, McDan and Cheddar, now a politician

A Ghanaian man has called for a collaboration between renowned business moguls Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, and Daniel McKorley, also known as McDan, in the upcoming elections.

The TikTok user identified as @TheTrinity believes that if both individuals join forces they can move Ghana to the next level.

His comment comes a few months before Ghana's general elections on December 7, 2024. Many political parties and presidential aspirants have surfaced as the country braces for the elections.

One of the new faces in the political landscape is Cheddar, who has declared his intention to establish a political party, pending approval from the electoral commission.

If the EC fails to approve him, Cheddar has indicated that he would run as an independent candidate. Nonetheless, some Ghanaians hold the conviction that Cheddar would make a great president.

Taking to the comment section of a video posted by Daniel McKorley to share his views, @TheTrinity appealed to Cheddar to make McDan his running mate.

A Ghanaian man is calling on Cheddar to make McDan his running mate

Netizens divided over Ghanaian man's comment

Netizens who saw the post greeted the comment with mixed reactions as some agreed with his assertion while others disagreed with him.

@Dee Moneey wrote:

"MacDan's far richer, and that's not what he wants. He wants all the Richmen of this country to come together, and build the cou try just like Japan."

@MICKEY-NAS wrote:

"So that you same ppl will disrespect him. kwame Ghana."

@MICKEY-NAS wrote:

"Serious bro. u don't a country called Ghana."

Cheddar refutes claims he has a criminal record

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder of the New Force Movement Nana Kwame Bediako has debunked rumours that he has a criminal record in London.

According to him, such allegations are unfounded and a ploy to tarnish his image ahead of the December 7 polls.

He admitted that he has been arrested several times in the UK, however, none of these arrests led to a charge or conviction.

