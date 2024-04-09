Popular Ghanaian social media Influencer Nana Tea has rescued a young Nigerian based in Ghana from drug addiction

The young man, Francis Vincent Olowu, who is married to a Ghanaian, has been battling the addiction for many years without success

However, thanks to the benevolence of Nana Tea and his partners, Francis has completed his rehabilitation and fully recovered

A transformational story of a young Nigerian, Francis Vincent Olowu, who battled drug addiction for years has warmed the hearts of many people on social media.

Francis, who now looks fresh, refined and healthier, has a second chance at life thanks to the benevolence of popular Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea and his partners.

Nana Tea and Francis. Photo credit: Nana Tea/Facebook

Source: Facebook

After months of hard work at rehabilitation coupled with a commitment to get clean, Francis, who is based in Ghana, has completed his recovery to a normal drug-free life, announced.

In a Facebook post, Nana Tea, known in private circles as James Annor Tetteh, shared the before and after pictures of Francis to celebrate his freedom from addiction to illicit substances.

Nana Tea disclosed further that the young Nigerian, who is an IT expert by profession, and his Ghanaian wife reached out to him for help after many years of battling with the life-ruining addiction.

"Thanks to all those who supported this tremendous transformation. He’s an IT guru and I pray, he bounce back to his feet speedily," he posted.

Followers of the Ghanaian social media influencer reacted to the story

Followers of the Ghanaian social media influencer flooded the comment section of the said post to eulogise and commend him for saving the life of the young Nigerian.

ofivi commented:

To every woman making an impact and a positive change in a man's life God bless you and strengthen you..Some of us tap into this blessing as well

Comfort Adamah also commented:

God bless you for always availing yourself to be part of their story and journey

Deborah Ugbede Anaja also shared this:

Well done sir tea,Thank you for helping my brother! You are a great blessing to this generation and generations to come

Nana Tea Shares Stunning Image Of Old BIHECO Student In Rehab, Peeps React

Francis is not the only person Nana Tea has used his social media influence to help.

YEN.com.gh, earlier, reported the remarkable story of Prince Aniewu, a former student of Bishop Herman College, who was also rescued from his battles with addiction to illicit substances by Nana Tea.

Prince's rehab was made possible by Pastor Elvis Agyemang, who donated GH¢12,000.

Both Francis' and Prince's life-changing stories demonstrate how social media could be used to impact and save lives.

Source: YEN.com.gh