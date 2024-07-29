Ghanaian TikToker Martina Dwamena has made public how much she earns from the social media app

According to her, she makes a lot of money from the app, stating that she earns not less than GH¢7,500 monthly

Netizens who saw the post were taken aback and took to the comment section to express their views

Popular Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena, popularly known as Asantewaa, has opened up about her earnings from the social media platform.

In an interview with Berla Mundi, the social media influencer said she makes no less than $500 monthly, equivalent to GH¢7,500.

TikToker Asantewaa has opened up about her earnings from TikTok. Image source: Asantewaa

Source: Instagram

Asantewaa, known for producing engaging dance videos and comedic skits, is among the leading Ghanaian TikTokers.

She revealed in previous interviews that she leveraged the COVID-19 season and made the most of the app.

With a substantial following of over 3.3 million fans, Asantewaa has managed to leverage her popularity into a steady income stream.

Her success story is a testament to the opportunities available for young content creators in Ghana and beyond, demonstrating how social media platforms can serve as a viable source of income.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Asantewaa's comment

Netizens who saw the post were taken aback and took to the comment section to express their views.

@Harriet Mensah wrote:

"I like the last part."

@Natashia Asiedu wrote:

"I sell affordable shein dresses wai."

@Villasofficial wrote:

"Ohh so money Dey here and people are using it for vawulence headquarters."

Ghanaian TikToker says she made GH¢17K in a day

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Grace Yaa Baby shared some highlights of content creation, three years after joining TikTok.

In a video, she noted that although the app doesn't pay much, she made a whopping GH¢17,000 from just one TikTok Live session. In an interview with Zionfelix about how this was made possible, she explained that most of her fans who love her gift her on the app.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions. Some were sceptical about her comments, while others were amazed at her statement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh