A young man in Ghana who used to be a friend to Rakuya Case Hakim also called Red Devil has spoken

According to the gentleman with the Twitter handle @wony3_nyame, Red Devil lives lavishly and has mansions & big cars

He stated that nobody really knew how Hakim got his wealth but everyone was aware he was rich

A gentleman in Ghana identified on Twitter as Big Picture with the handle @wony3_nyame has revealed that Rakuya Case Hakim also known as Red Devil was his friend.

Hakim is the main suspect in the bullion van robbery that occurred near Korle Bu on June 14, 2021, who was declared wanted by the police for robbery and the murder of Emmanuel Osei and Joyce Amankwa.

According to @wony3_nyame, Hakim was a friend of his at Mamobi and was known by all as a very rich young man although nobody could tell what he does for a living.

The gentleman also added that Hakim the Red Devil has mansions, heavy gold chains and a fleet of cars including Mercedes Benz CL42 as well as Range Rover Velar.

In his own words:

The bullion van robber was my friend in Mamobi, I can say the youngest richest in my hood, no one knows what work he does, owns mansion, owns Range Rover velar and Mercedes Benz CL42 and heavy gold chainz

Earlier, a CCTV footage showing the armed robbers riding on motorbikes during their robbery mission which cost the life of a police officer, Emmanuel Osei,was shared online.

In a video that was shared on the YouTube channel of Pinax Tv, it was explained that a footage was recorded by a shop owner's CCTV camera close to the site of the robbery at James Town on June 14, 2021.

However, it is not clear whether this particular footage was from the shop owner, as he earlier refused to give it out.

YEN.com.gh also reported that 215 suspects were picked up in a police swoop following the bullion van incident which resulted in the death of two people.

