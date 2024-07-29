Two students of UPSA have been selected to contest in this year's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

The two ladies, Nahad Titiaka and Naa Ayeley will represent the Savannah Region and the Greater Accra region, respectively

Two UPSA students have been selected as part of the final 16 contestants of the prestigious Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant.

The contestants, Nahad Titiaka and Naa Ayeley, actively involved in various campus activities, will represent the Savannah and Greater Accra regions.

Nahad and Naa Ayeley's journey into pageantry

The two students have decided to blend their passion with their education. Nihad is a law student and the current women's commissioner of UPSA, who has showcased her beauty and capabilities by competing in various pageants.

In 2022, she was crowned the Face of UPSA. Naa Ayeley, on the other hand, is also a vibrant and hardworking student who has proven herself in various instances.

Taking to X to announce their participation, UPSA congratulated the students.

Netizens hail two beautiful UPSA ladies

Netizens, especially UPSA students who saw the post, were delighted and took to the comments to congratulate them.

@quami_ib wrote:

"We go girls! we're alrɛady proud ɔf you all. go do you we're sɔlidly behind you."

@Judith_smiled wrote:

"Kindly reach out to Naa Ameley to create an X handle. It will help her engage her fans on X."

