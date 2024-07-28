A video of Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa flaunting her adorable son has surfaced on social media

Asantewaa, for the first time, showed his face, although there had been other instances where she flaunted the charming baby

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian social media influencer Asantewaa has mesmerised netizens after showing the face of her adorable son.

The renowned TikToker, in a video, flaunted the adorable baby, cuddling and showing affection to him.

The young mother could not conceal her pride and love for her son as she smiled and kissed the baby's cheeks.

Asantewaa recently christened the baby, whom she introduced as Caden on the day of his naming ceremony.

She explained that she chose the name Caden, which means companion, since her son would grow to be her companion.

Indeed, Asantewaa has found a companion in her young son since he also returned her smiles in the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video:

Netizens who saw the were divided as they expressed mixed reactions to the video. While some were charmed by the beauty of the baby, others doubted that was Asantewaa's son.

@Mss_agyeiwaa wrote:

"Me de3 I don’t trust Asantewaa oooo."

@ABENA PIKABOO wrote:

"Adey laugh because this isn’t Caden."

@She’s_Adobea wrote:

"Baby Mystery’s face revealed."

@SENYELI wrote:

"Tina go wine us but no panic."

@Evangelist Victoria wrote:

"I don't know why am smiling the moment i saw the baby ,cute boy bless you."

@bebe_love24 wrote:

"But he resemble his dad ooo."

@She’s bel wrote:

"Believe her at your own risk."

Asantewaa and son look adorable in white attire

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa showed off her child for the first time on Mother's Day on May 12, 2024.

With her and her baby clad in white, they posed beautifully in a sunset and floral-themed photoshoot.

Many people gushed over the pictures, while others congratulated her and wished her a happy Mother's Day.

