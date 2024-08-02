A video of a young beggar expressing her desire to have an education has gone viral on social media

The 15-year-old who has been pleading for alms around the Accra Mall also indicated in the video that she makes approximately GH¢150 a day

Netizens who saw the video greeted her comments with mixed reactions as her claim took aback some that she makes GH¢150 a day, while others wished her luck

A young beggar, Ayisha Ibrahim, who pleads for alms along the streets of Accra, has opened up about her dream to attend school.

During an interview with a content creator, the 15-year-old Malian, residing in Ghana, expressed a strong desire to attend school, just like other kids.

She, however, noted that this dream of hers might not be possible due to financial constraints, and her mother, who expects her to return with money for their upkeep, would not allow her.

Aisha speaks about other aspects of life

The young lady further opened up about other aspects of her life, including how much she earned as a beggar, among other challenges.

In the online video, she stated that she makes GH¢150 cedis daily from seeking alms on the streets.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Aisha's comments

Netizens who saw the post greeted the young girl's comments with mixed reactions. Many were taken aback by the claim that she makes GH¢ 150 a day.

