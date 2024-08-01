An elderly woman's impressive transformation after relocating abroad has left netizens in awe

On TikTok, she shared throwback photos of when she was still in her country and after relocating

Netizens who saw the post took to the comments section to congratulate her and wish her well

A Ghanaian woman who relocated abroad has taken the Internet by storm after taking to social media to flaunt her notable transformation.

The 20-second video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @veronica7adjei, captured a photo of a woman during her time in Ghana where she was standing with sheep in a rural area.

The video then captured her present reality and showed photos of her in a new environment, apparently after she had relocated abroad.

Unlike the photo of her time in Ghana, the woman wore a bright smile in all photos, and her skin looked fresh and radiant.

The video, which clearly shows that her life improved after she relocated abroad, had raked in over 11,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the elderly woman on travelling

Social media users who took to the video's comment section congratulated the woman, with many wishing to also leave the country.

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"You deserve it."

Maamesika indicated:

"God please let my mum also see such blessings."

Yaa Fosua reacted:

"so sweet mummy and I tap into your blessings dear."

Akua Beauty Berry replied:

"I will make my Mom the only Queen of all Queens".

Akosua owusuwaah added:

"I tap in your blessings in Jesus name."

Mrs Nyarko replied:

"Real definition of WHAT GOD CANNOT DO DOES NOT EXIST God is the greatest."

Zip_porah2023 reacted:

"I tap into this blessing for my parents in Jesus Mighty name Amen."

Sika ba replied:

"Ohh father you know my story please remember me."

Street hawker relocates abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian lady also took to social media to announce that she had finally left Ghana.

She posted a video showcasing her remarkable journey as a hawker first in Ghana and her current success overseas.

The video showed the lady's final preparations before travelling to Canada, her farewell, and arriving in the new country.

