A video of a Ghanaian teacher trainee making his choice between GH¢3 billion and teaching has surfaced online

In the video, the man proudly rejected the GH¢3 Billion, stressing that he prefers to teach since he's very passionate about his job

Netizens who saw the video were divided as they took to the comment section to express their views

A young Ghanaian man currently enrolled at the Teacher Training College has ignited controversy on social media after choosing between GH¢3 billion and a teaching job.

In a video making rounds online, the teacher clad in a green African print shirt was approached by a content creator who was curious to determine his choice between the two.

The teacher trainee selected the job over the money to the content creator's amusement. He argued that he was very passionate about teaching and would not want to compromise on his passion.

"I have a passion for teaching kids," he emphasised.

Netizens divided over his comment

The young man's comment has sparked a lot of reactions on social media, with some netizens agreeing with his point and others arguing that he did not know what he was talking about.

@I_Am_Winter wrote

"Ask him if he has ever heard any teacher make 3 billion in their lifetime ?"

@gomez_gh_ wrote:

"He is not serious right."

@psypha_emcee wrote:

"Ok we are here."

@Gyasicoba wrote:

"3billion no be money offlate..he can teach in village and gain more."

@pantangboy wrote:

"Enjoy."

@pascalakue wrote:

"No wonder he is where he is."

@oseikromjoe wrote:

"Degree teacher go get this in 5 years."

@Papakwadwo4 wrote:

")y3 ofui. You grow fini now you dey college but you Dey reject life changing money."

@Mahmoud11830744 wrote:

"He didn’t choose the education over the money, the reason is they didn’t go to him with the money, everything was like audio which can never be true. We like playing with people feelings."

@aggrey_Kwesi7 wrote:

"He’s joking cos he might be sacked if he chose the money over the school."

Ghanaian student rejects 1st Class, chooses GH¢13.6m

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a Ghanaian student choosing between a first class and $100 million has gone viral.

The young lady in the TikTok video did not hesitate to choose the money over obtaining the degree.

Netizens who thronged the comment section praised her for her choice, describing it as good.

