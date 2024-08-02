Kofi Mensah, a Ghanaian man based in the Volta Region, has been arrested by some debt recovery officers

The man was nabbed for reportedly defaulting on a GH¢10,000 loan he took from the Bills Micro Credit Limited, formerly known as Quick Credit

Mr Mensah was captured in the trending video shared on X begging for more time to settle his debt

A Ghanaian man has landed himself in trouble after defaulting on the payment of a loan he procured from a microfinance house.

The man, identified as Kofi Mensah, reportedly acquired a loan to the tune of GH¢10,000 from Bills Micro Credit, formerly known as Quick Credit to finance his late father's funeral.

Kofi Mensah cries and begs for more time after debt collectors from Bills Micro Credit nabbed him for defaulting on a bank loan. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X

Source: Twitter

However, when the due date for the repayment arrived, Mr Mensah, based in the Volta Region, failed to honour his debt, causing Bills Micro Credit to send their debt collectors after him.

In a trending video sighted on X, the man was captured inside a moving vehicle wailing and pleading for forgiveness after the debt recovery officers nabbed him.

Mr Mensah could be heard begging for more time to settle the GH¢10,000 he borrowed.

However, the debt collectors were also heard in the video threatening to drive Mr Mensah to Kpeve, a small town in the Volta Region, and dump him by the roadside to teach him a bitter lesson.

"As for the money, I promised you that, I Kofi Mensah would pay it back, I would not lie to you. I'm aware that the money is not for me, my father or my mother. I had an issue which made it impossible to repay the money. I beg you, please give me more time to pay the money," he begged amid tears.

Mr Mensah's plea stirred emotions online

Mr Mensah's plea, as spotted in the video posted on X by @eddie_wrt, stirred emotions online.

@JojoBiney3 said:

"Wow! This really saddens my heart..The nerve of the one recording the video. He or she has no right."

@Surviva23634551 replied"

"Sometimes the video too they help waaa.. he may get help bcz of this."

@nana_aning1 also said

"He should get a law firm that would do some probono services for him and sue them. Just because he owes them doesn't mean he can be treated like that."

@madbak reacted:

"Why is there a laughing emoji? People who make mokery of others people pain dey disgust me."

Wife threatens husband over GH¢10,000 loan

In a related YEN.com.gh story, an unhappy wife is requesting that her husband pay back the Ghc10,000 she borrowed from the bank to support his business.

Her husband reached out to her to support his startup after being laid off from two jobs and the wife gladly did.

According to the woman, she went in for the loan bearing in mind her partner would be paying her back every month.

Source: YEN.com.gh