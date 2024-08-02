A Ghanaian man who was humiliated by representatives of Bills Micro Credit has offered clarity on what happened

In a video, he stated he took the loan to pay for his father's funeral but defaulted on payment

He stated that he owns the microfinance company an amount of GH¢11,000 and has been told to pay the money immediately

Jonathan Kofi Mensah, the Ghanaian man who went viral after a video of him appealing to representatives of his creditors for more time to settle his debt, has gone public on the issue.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @SIKAOFFICIAL1, Jonathan Mensah said he took a loan of GH¢10,000 from his creditors, Bills Micro Credit, to help finance his late father's funeral.

A Ghanaian man defaulted in paying his loan explains what happened.

Source: Youtube

However, he suffered an accident, which affected his ability to work and pay the loan on time as agreed upon.

A carpenter by profession, Jonathan Mensah, said he has paid his creditors GH¢3,500 and must pay an additional GH¢11,000.

Ghanaians raise concerns about his action

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video questioned the man's decision regarding the loan.

Others also expressed a desire to support him financially in repaying his loan.

@bra_kobbie_ indicated:

"We all want to help him pay how bro?"

@Ray_Gyamfi reacted:

"I don’t support the reason why he took such an amount just for burial services. That’s too."

@Ray_Gyamfi write:

"I don’t really endorse or encourage such thing, taking loans for burial service without making an investment instead."

@ofosumanuel_ added:

"Burial services? Plan according to your finances. What’s the pride in planning a huge burial service for a dead person? Well."

@Elormonline wrote:

"People need financial education in this life."

Bills Credit representatives storm restaurant

