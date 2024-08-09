A video of a Ghanaian man crying helplessly after seeing John Mahama at a political rally has gone viral on social media

The man, wearing a grey shirt, was visibly moved as Mahama's car drove past, with fellow supporters trying to comfort him

It’s unclear whether his tears were due to personal admiration or hopes for economic improvement if Mahama wins the 2024 election

A video of a Ghanaian man crying uncontrollably after he saw John Mahama at a political rally has sparked much discussion on social media.

The man who was wearing a grey shirt was one of several people who went to hear the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at a rally.

It is not immediately known where the gathering was held since John Mahama has been touring several places ahead of the December 7 general election.

The NDC sympathizer, who seems to love John Mahama so much, could not hold back his tears when the car carrying him drove past him.

In a video shared by Yayra Koku on X, it showed that other NDC sympathisers tried to hold him back but to no avail.

It is unclear whether the man was crying because he had seen John Mahama or because of the economic hardship many hope the former president will resolve if he wins power in the 2024 election.

Ghanaians react to the video of NDC supporter crying after seeing Mahama

@valzsmith said:

Tchaley we need to toil and win this election ooo …:

Npp is coming with just one formula (rigging election) eno pɛ

@AmponsahPeter55 wrote:

Fan fooling, he only wants money nothing else 🤣

@Smashgod001 said:

Play Dey your eye top 😂😂😂😂

@Kaalu999 wrote:

See pure love

@yaw_Kenz said:

After Dec 7 im sure He will Check in Korle Bu 😂😂

@WryttaG wrote:

He is coming like never before 🔥🔥🔥

@mujibshaibu said:

We are yearning the comeback of JDM

Mahama promises to be a better President

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Mahama said he would be a better president when he is re-elected as Head of State.

He admitted that his experience as President and now as an opposition leader has given him enough experience to do better when elected.

John Mahama admitted that he made certain mistakes in his first tenure and would correct the errors when re-elected.

