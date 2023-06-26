Ghanaian actor Agya Koo danced with members of the NDC while on a campaign for the NPP in a video

The actor, who had begun displaying some dance moves with his team and getting applause from them was joined by NDC members who battled him in the video

Netizens have reacted to the video, praising Agya Koo for being friendly and putting politics aside to entertain his fans

Agya Koo danced with members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party members who were campaigning for their candidate while he also campaigned for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The veteran actor won the hearts of his fans as he portrayed kindness and tolerance while he put politics aside to mingle with them.

Agya Koo dances with NDC supporters

Source: Instagram

In a surprising turn of events during the ongoing political campaign, veteran Ghanaian actor Agya Koo, who has been actively campaigning for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), broke through political barriers by joining members of the opposing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a lively dance routine.

The unexpected incident occurred when both parties, NPP and NDC, held simultaneous campaign rallies in a local community in Kumasi. Campaign rallies have gained momentum, creating tension among NPP and NDC supporters in Ghana. However, Agya Koo, known for his charismatic and jovial nature, managed to bring a touch of unity and harmony to the situation.

The actor, who has motivated the youth with his success stories, jammed to some songs playing from loudspeakers with the NDC supporters dancing in their campaign vehicles as well. The successful actor and entertainer waved at them and danced passionately in the trending video, causing laughter at the scene. Some market women who welcomed the actor hailed him, hugging and heaping praises on him.

Watch the video of Agya Koo dancing with NDC supporters below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Agya Koo dancing with NDC supporters

richard_owusu_sark said:

I love Agya Koo so much.. Good job. Everyone has his or her right to join a political party... Charles Opoku will win hands down.... because of Agya Koo and Kennedy Agyapong... trust me

ardjowarh_cyfer wrote:

God will still bless our fav actor. Am enjoying your dance for real.

swansonghomesconstructionltd commented:

Remember you will one day dance to the drum and people show their opinion. Don’t go helter-skelter

choco_adult commented:

Politics sweet ooooo

