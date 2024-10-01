A video of Prophet Thunder talking about his source of wealth has generated talking points online

In an interview, he confessed to using money from the church to invest in a real estate business

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The founder of Jesus Pentecostal Ministry, Prophet Thunder has caused controversy after he opened up on his source of wealth.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the outspoken man of God, who was speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM, admitted that his financial success could partly be attributed to the church.

Prophet Thunder opens up on the source of his wealth in a video. Photo credit: @fiifi pratt/TikTok @Bishop Thunder PCC/Facebook

Source: UGC

Delving into detail, he confessed that he invested a part of the money he received from congregants in real estate, a move that has greatly benefited him.

Now, he admitted he is well-to-do and no longer depends on the money of his church members for survival.

"If it was not for the church money, I would not have been able to invest in the real estate business. I used part of the money to develop the church, and I also realised that I cannot always depend on church members so I use part of that money to do something valuable for myself and my family.

"If my mother wanted me to become a lawyer, because I chose to become a man of God, I have beneffited more than I would have become a lawyer." he said with vigour.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 6000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the prophet's comments

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Prophet Thunder.

florence commented:

"No wonder I don't go to church over years,Wei"

Phaelly stated:

"God have mercy on us. These people are the reason why I’m home herhhhh, church is a business now. God have mercy on us."

Nathaniel Plat Boate

"For those of us that had something to say but decided to remain silent May the peace of the Lord be with us."

RealAlkaline10 added:

"Pastor thunder, he was so humble, and now money is controlling him.'

Kumchacha blast church members over offering

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Founder and leader of Heaven's Gates Ministries Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has chided church members for paying GH¢1.

Kumchacha, in a video, expressed his frustration over the meagre offerings his congregants have been contributing during church service.

He lamented that the church members were giving GH¢1 notes and coins, which he feels are insufficient to support church activities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh