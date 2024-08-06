Controversial rapper DJ Azonto was spotted at Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign event and endorsed him in a video

The video caused a stir amid the $10 million lawsuit he served the veep for using his hit song 'Fa No Fom' in one of his campaigns

People lashed out at DJ Azonto for joining the veep as they talked about the struggles placed upon them by the ruling government

Controversial rapper DJ Azonto has endorsed vice-president Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

DJ Azonto vouches for Bawumia

In the video posted on blogger Zionfelix's Instagram, DJ Azonto alighted from his plush car and was handed a mic by one of Bawumia's campaign managers.

Before delivering his speech, his famous song Fa No Fom, the use of which saw him suing Bawumia, was played and he performed it with so much energy.

In his short speech, he created a chant in Twi saying, 'We want Bawumia' and encouraged the crowd to chant it with him.

Below is the video of DJ Azonto at Bawumia's campaign:

Reactions to DJ Azonto at Bawumia's campaign

Many Ghanaians, unhappy about the current economic crisis, lashed out at DJ Azonto for siding with the incumbent government.

Others also recounted their woes, which they alleged were bestowed upon them by the NPP government.

Below are the opinions of people on the video:

mr_road19 said:

"But if you guys make NPP win this election God go punish all the Ghanaians that voted for Bawumia 🤦🏻‍♂️"

nathi_bongo said:

"But azonto be nice guy oo why he do ein body like that"

pappa_rhule said:

"Nobi dis guy wey he say Bawumia dey owe am something something billion?? 😂😂😂😂"

bankzss said:

"This election deɛ edey u guys your hands inside oo, u people go do npp NDC aa las las ebi u Ghanaians aa go suffer"

ultimate_world_media said:

"He got something for his stomach so the rest should go to hell hmm second chance deɛ hwi ne ho ampa😂"

fred_media_housegh_ said:

"They should chop the money some , they deserve to chop out of their hard work 🔥🔥🔥"

Large crowd at A Plus' campaign launch

YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A Plus, launched his campaign as an independent candidate for the Gomoa Central Constituency.

A large crowd was captured at former musician's campaign launch and the related health walk held in the constituency on Monday, August 5, 2024.

The video awed many people as they talked about A Plus winning the seat by a landslide, considering the large crowd that showed up to show support.

