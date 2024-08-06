A Ghanaian man was recently spotted passionately jamming to Shatta Wale's song on the street

He appeared to be passing by when he heard the DJ playing Shatta Wale's evergreen classic Bossu

The man who was impressed with the DJ's performance reached into his pocket to surprise him

An explosive encounter between a DJ and a hardcore fan of Shatta Wale has gained significant traction online.

The random encounter saw the fan proudly showcasing his passion for Shatta Wale's music on a sunny afternoon.

The DJ unpacked a slew of Shatta Wale's classics, including his rendition of the Shut Up Riddim Bossu.

Man dashes DJ money for playing Shatta Wale's songs

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale, who has one of the largest fanbases in Africa, wields an enviable relationship with his fans.

Apart from his catalogue of raving hits, many like the self-styled dancehall King for his constant efforts to empower the youth.

The impressed fan decided to follow Shatta Wale's example and gift the DJ money for his performance.

His gesture resonated with many fans who thronged social media hailing him.

Fans react to the gesture

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Shatta Wale's fan who randomly dashed a DJ money.

@Pc_pc_ho said:

If u have nothing in life …this what u do masa…what better dey this song inside ur parents nor tell u or or u nor see bf masa…make we think na mu agyimii kraa duddu

@EzegeOtedola wrote:

This is genuine love ❤️ @shattawalegh. You better bring the GAZA home soon 🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️🔥

@BaniniJahwise remarked:

When ur blood is hot n u cool it down with SM music,u will always love to give like the King Himself

@NII_IKE77 noted:

You won't hr most of the songs for radio but he dey every street. 4lyf

Schoolboy sings Shatta Wale's song word for word

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that reported a video of a young schoolboy heartily singing one of Shatta Wale's songs has refuelled conversations about the musician's star power.

The young boy started with the song's third verse and got right into character, not stopping even when the presenter tried to interrupt.

