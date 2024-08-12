Nana Aba Anamoah's 7-year-old nephew, Kuku, expressed his dislike for her wearing wigs

The boy who has been nicknamed 'ancestor' said he prefers her to stick to natural hair instead of wigs

He shared his opinion after meeting a fan with natural hair, stating that those who wear wigs don't look nice when they take them off

A nephew of the General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM has complained about the wigs his aunt wears.

The seven-year-old boy called Kuku does not like it when his aunt wears wigs and would prefer she rocks her natural hair.

This came up when Kuku met one of his fans who had a perm cut. In a video, Kuku said that even though he liked her natural hair, he would appreciate it much better if it were extended.

The boy, nicknamed 'ancestor' by some netizens, quickly added that he does not like wigs.

“Because people just wear them, and whenever they remove them, they don’t look nice,” he justified.

His aunt Nana Aba Anamoah asked him:

“ So, should I stop wearing wigs?

“Yes. Get natural hair,” he responded.

Netizens react to Kuku's love for natural hair

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video. Read them below:

@pagyeman1176 said:

Kuku louder ooooo 😂😂😂.. #OPERATIONNATURALHAIR

@cobbysheff wrote:

The brotherhood is proud of you Kuku❤️

@ophel_berry said:

This is his favourite person so he knows what he's saying

@FadwenpaN80463 wrote:

Kuku spoke for the brotherhood..

@MasaMawenindaho said:

Our ancestor is back 😂. Been a while😂

@zephaniahasiam1 wrote:

But seriously, like seriously boi is a man already

@SarkBa34023 said:

This young boy is thinking like a man

@boadiwaagorgeous wrote:

My Kuku has spoken…y’all should get natural hair and stop wearing wigs 😂😂😂😂😂.. it was such a pleasure bumping into my fav celebrity Kuku 🤍🤍🤍

