Discover what's new on Hulu in April 2025 -The Handmaid's Tale finale and more

Wondering what's new on Hulu in April 2025? This month brings exciting releases, including the highly anticipated finale of The Handmaid's Tale. June faces her final battle against Gilead, while new shows like Dying for Sex and Got To Get Out add fresh drama and reality competition.

Watch Fire Force Season 3 on 4 April, Dying for Sex on 4 April, and The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 on 8 April. Photo: @animetv_jp, @FilmUpdates, @hereditary_08 on X (Twitter) (modified by author).

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Hulu's April 2025 lineup is headlined by the final season of The Handmaid's Tale , where June Osborne faces her ultimate battle against Gilead.

of , where June Osborne faces her ultimate battle against Gilead. Fresh, original premieres add variety, including the Dying for Sex Hulu series, a heartfelt drama starring Michelle Williams, and Got to Get Out , a reality competition with a $1 million prize at stake.

add variety, including the Hulu series, a heartfelt drama starring Michelle Williams, and , a reality competition with a $1 million prize at stake. Anime fans can enjoy Fire Force (Season 3), which wraps up Shinra's fiery journey, and Witch Watch, a whimsical romantic fantasy about a witch and her ogre roommate.

What's new on Hulu in April 2025?

We based this article on data from official Hulu announcements, IMDb ratings, and streaming trends. These rankings are subjective and in no particular order, highlighting exciting shows and movies you shouldn't miss in April 2025. Availability and schedules are subject to change, so please check Hulu for the latest updates.

Unmissable premiere TV shows on Hulu in April 2025

Hulu is bringing exciting new premieres in April 2025, including highly anticipated shows and fresh originals. Here are Hulu's April 2025 releases (for TV shows):

1. Fire Force (Season 3)

Hulu release date: 4 April 2025

4 April 2025 Number of episodes: TBD (expected 24)

TBD (expected 24) Genres: Animation, action, drama, fantasy

Animation, action, drama, fantasy Target audience: Teenage anime fans, shōnen enthusiasts, and action lovers

Teenage anime fans, shōnen enthusiasts, and action lovers Key voice actors: Derick Snow, Alexis Tipton, Eric Vale, Jeremy Inman

Derick Snow, Alexis Tipton, Eric Vale, Jeremy Inman Creators: Atsushi Ōkubo (original manga), David Production (animation studio)

Atsushi Ōkubo (original manga), David Production (animation studio) IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Fire Force: Season 3 marks the thrilling conclusion of Shinra Kusakabe's journey as he uncovers the truth behind spontaneous human combustion. The final season adapts the remaining arcs of the manga, bringing intense battles, shocking revelations, and high-stakes action.

Produced by David Production, the anime continues its signature dynamic animation style and explosive fight sequences, making it a must-watch for fans of supernatural action.

2. Dying for Sex (Limited Series)

Hulu release date: 4 April 2025

4 April 2025 Number of episodes: 8

8 Genre: Drama

Drama Major actors: Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Jay Duplass, Rob Delaney

Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Jay Duplass, Rob Delaney Creators: Elizabeth Meriwether, Kim Rosenstock

Elizabeth Meriwether, Kim Rosenstock IMDb rating: 7.3/10

What is the plot of 'Dying for Sex' on Hulu? Dying for Sex follows Molly Kochan, a woman diagnosed with Stage IV metastatic mammary cancer. Facing her mortality, she leaves her husband and embarks on a journey of self-discovery, exploring her sexuality and deepening her friendship with Nikki.

Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate deliver standout performances, bringing humour, heartbreak, and raw emotion to the series.

3. Witch Watch (Series Premiere)

Hulu release date: 6 April 2025

6 April 2025 Number of episodes: TBD

TBD Genres: Anime, fantasy, comedy, drama, romance

Anime, fantasy, comedy, drama, romance Target audience: Anime fans, fantasy lovers, shōnen enthusiasts

Anime fans, fantasy lovers, shōnen enthusiasts Key voice actors: Rosie Okumura, Katsuyuki Konishi, Natsumi Fujiwara

Rosie Okumura, Katsuyuki Konishi, Natsumi Fujiwara Creators: Kenta Shinohara (original manga), Bibury Animation Studios (animation studio)

Kenta Shinohara (original manga), Bibury Animation Studios (animation studio) IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Witch Watch follows Nico Wakatsuki, a young witch destined for greatness, and her childhood friend Morihito Otogi, an ogre with immense strength. As Nico moves in with Morihito, she appoints him as her familiar, leading to magical mishaps, comedic chaos, and heartwarming moments.

With stunning animation from Bibury Animation Studios, Witch Watch is a must-watch for fans of lighthearted anime.

4. The Handmaid's Tale (Season 6)

Hulu release date: 8 April 2025

8 April 2025 Number of episodes: 10

10 Genres: Drama, dystopian, thriller

Drama, dystopian, thriller Major actors: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, Bradley Whitford

Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, Bradley Whitford Creators: Bruce Miller (based on Margaret Atwood's novel)

Bruce Miller (based on Margaret Atwood's novel) IMDb rating: 8.3/10

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 returns for its final season, bringing June Osborne's fight against Gilead to a dramatic conclusion. As tensions rise, June must navigate dangerous alliances and personal sacrifices to secure freedom for herself and others.

Elisabeth Moss delivers another powerful performance as the series continues with gripping storytelling and intense character arcs.

5. Got to Get Out (Series Premiere)

Hulu release date: 11 April 2025

11 April 2025 Number of episodes: 10

10 Genres: Reality TV, game show

Reality TV, game show Stars: Simu Liu, Athena Vas, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Cynthia Bailey

Simu Liu, Athena Vas, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Cynthia Bailey Creator: Glenn Hugill

Got to Get Out is a thrilling reality competition where contestants live together in a mansion for 10 days, facing intense physical and mental challenges. The goal? Win the $1 million prize by strategically navigating the game and escaping.

Hosted by Simu Liu, the show features a mix of reality TV veterans and newcomers, creating high-stakes drama and unpredictable twists.

6. The Stolen Girl (Series Premiere)

Hulu release date: 17 April 2025

17 April 2025 Number of episodes: 5

5 Genres: Thriller, drama

Thriller, drama Major actors: Denise Gough, Holliday Grainger, Jim Sturgess, Ambika Mod

Denise Gough, Holliday Grainger, Jim Sturgess, Ambika Mod Creators: Catherine Moulton (based on Alex Dahl's novel Playdate)

The Stolen Girl is a gripping psychological thriller that follows Elisa Blix, a mother whose world is shattered when her nine-year-old daughter disappears during a sleepover. As an urgent manhunt unfolds across Europe, Elisa and her husband Fred become under intense police scrutiny, uncovering long-buried secrets.

Underrated TV shows on Hulu in April 2025

Hulu has some hidden gems in April 2025 that deserve a spotlight. Here are some must-watch, underrated shows you don't want to miss:

1. No Man's Land (Complete Season 2)

Hulu release date: 16 April 2025

16 April 2025 Number of episodes: TBD

TBD Genres: Drama, thriller, war

Drama, thriller, war Major actors: Félix Moati, Mélanie Thierry, Souheila Yacoub, James Krishna Floyd

Félix Moati, Mélanie Thierry, Souheila Yacoub, James Krishna Floyd Creators: Amit Cohen, Maria Feldman, Ron Leshem

Amit Cohen, Maria Feldman, Ron Leshem IMDb rating: 7.8/10

No Man's Land follows Antoine Habert, a young Frenchman who embarks on a dangerous journey to Syria after suspecting his sister, presumed dead, may still be alive. Along the way, he joins forces with Kurdish female fighters, navigating the complexities of war and survival.

2. Secrets of the Penguins (Complete Limited Series)

Hulu release date: 21 April 2025

21 April 2025 Number of episodes: TBD

TBD Genres: Adventure, documentary

Adventure, documentary Cinematographer: Bertie Gregory

Bertie Gregory Creators: National Geographic, Talesmith

Secrets of the Penguins follows penguins in the wild, showing how they survive harsh climates and raise their young. Hosted by Bertie Gregory, the documentary uses advanced technology to capture their daily lives. Produced by National Geographic, it offers breathtaking views of these fascinating birds.

What new movies are available on Hulu in April 2025?

Hulu isn't premiering any brand-new movies in April 2025, but it's adding several previously released films to its streaming library for the first time. Here are some notable picks:

1. Interstellar (2014)

Original release date: 5 November 2014 (USA)

5 November 2014 (USA) Availability on Hulu: From 1 April 2025

From 1 April 2025 Genres: Sci-fi, adventure, drama

Sci-fi, adventure, drama Major actors: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan IMDb rating: 8.7/10

Interstellar is a sci-fi movie about astronauts searching for a new planet to save humanity as Earth slowly dies. They travel through space and time, facing tough choices and emotional challenges. Directed by Christopher Nolan, Interstellar blends scientific theories with human drama, delivering a thought-provoking story about survival, love, and time.

2. No Hard Feelings (2023)

Original release date: 23 June 2023

23 June 2023 Availability on Hulu: From 21 April 2025

From 21 April 2025 Genres: Comedy, romance

Comedy, romance Major actors: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti

Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti Director: Gene Stupnitsky

Gene Stupnitsky IMDb rating: 6.3/10

No Hard Feelings is a lighthearted comedy about Maddie, a woman struggling financially who takes on an unusual job—helping a shy teenager, Percy, gain confidence before college. As their friendship grows, unexpected emotions and hilarious moments unfold.

Starring popular blonde actress Jennifer Lawrence, the film blends humour, heart, and awkward encounters, making it a fun watch for fans of romantic comedies.

3. In a Violent Nature (2024)

Original release date: 28 June 2024 (USA)

28 June 2024 (USA) Availability on Hulu: 22 April 2025

22 April 2025 Genres: Horror, thriller, slasher

Horror, thriller, slasher Major actors: Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love

Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love Director: Chris Nash

Chris Nash IMDb rating: 5.6/10

'In a Violent Nature' is a slasher horror film that follows Johnny, a vengeful spirit resurrected after a 70-year-old crime. As he hunts down those who disturbed his resting place, the movie unfolds from his eerie perspective, offering a unique take on the genre.

Chris Nash directs the film, creating a tense atmosphere, brutal kills, and haunting visuals that make it a chilling watch for horror fans.

When does The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 premiere on Hulu?

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 premieres on Hulu on 8 April 2025 at midnight ET / 9 p.m. PT on 7 April. The final season begins with three episodes, followed by weekly releases every Tuesday.

What's coming to Hulu in April 2025?

April 2025 brings exciting new shows to Hulu. The Handmaid's Tale returns for its final season (8 April). A new FX series, Dying for Sex, premieres on 4 April. It is about the true story of Molly Kochan's journey after a life-changing diagnosis. Hulu has added popular movies like Arrival, Interstellar, Black Swan, Gone Girl, and Jurassic Park (from 1 April).

Upcoming Hulu shows in 2025

Here are some Hulu shows and movies coming in late April 2025 onwards:

Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder Mystery (26 April)

(26 April) Secrets of the Penguins (21 April)

(21 April) The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Season 3 (16 April)

(16 April) The Girl Who Wasn't Dead (17 April)

(17 April) Titanic: The Digital Resurrection (12 April)

(12 April) Paradise: Season 2 (Date TBD)

(Date TBD) Not Suitable for Work (Mindy Kaling's Comedy – Date TBD)

(Mindy Kaling's Comedy – Date TBD) Good American Family (Drama – Date TBD)

(Drama – Date TBD) Alien: Earth (Summer 2025)

What's hot on Hulu?

Here are some of the hottest titles on Hulu in April 2025:

The Handmaid's Tale (Season 6)

(Season 6) Dying for Sex (FX Limited Series)

(FX Limited Series) Got To Get Out (Reality Competition)

(Reality Competition) A Complete Unknown (Bob Dylan Biopic)

(Bob Dylan Biopic) Anora (Oscar-Winning Drama)

(Oscar-Winning Drama) Arrival

Interstellar

Black Swan

Gone Girl

Jurassic Park

Is 'Mid-Century Modern' on Hulu?

Mid-Century Modern TV show is available to stream on Hulu. The comedy series premiered on 28 March 2025.

When is Alien: Earth releasing on Hulu?

Alien: Earth will premiere exclusively on Hulu in the summer of 2025. The series, created by Noah Hawley, takes the Alien franchise in a new direction, exploring the aftermath of a mysterious space vessel crash-landing on Earth.

Above are some of the top picks new on Hulu in April 2025. From gripping dramas to fresh reality series, these titles bring a mix of excitement and emotion. Whether you're looking for intense storytelling, heartfelt moments, or thrilling competition, Hulu's April lineup has something for everyone.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the best fishing movies and TV shows to binge-watch. These titles capture the thrill of the catch and the adventure of fishing.

Some of the top fishing movies include A River Runs Through It (1992), Salmon Fishing in Yemen (2011), and Blue Miracle (2021). If you're looking for exclusive fishing TV shows, check out Deadliest Catch (2005–present) and Monster Fish (2009–present). Find out more about these must-watch fishing titles in the post.

Source: YEN.com.gh