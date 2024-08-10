Ghanaian actor Kalybos has supported claims that juju is destroying the Kumawood movie industry

The 36-year-old said he was threatened on set in Kumasi and later got involved in a ghastly accident on his way to Accra

Some social media users have commented on the viral video after watching Kalybos' interview on Instagram

Ghanaian comic actor Richard Kweku Asante, popularly called Kalybos, has also confirmed that the Kumawood Juju saga is real after sharing his experience on live TV.

The happily married man shared the unforgettable experience that nearly cost him his life some years ago.

Ghanaian actor Kalybos and his pretty wife don elegant outfits for their plush wedding. Photo credit: @kalybos.

Narrating his ordeal, Kalybos, said a strange man walked up to him on set and asked why he had travelled from Accra to Kumasi to shoot a movie to prevent top players in Kumawood from meeting ends.

"I shot a movie in Kumasi, I came back to Accra and returned to Kumasi again for another project. On set, one of the actors, I don't even know him, approached me and asked why I came from Accra to take their spot. He then threatened me and said, I'll see if I can continue with the job.

"If you cannot attest to such happenings, then you'd doubt it. The first major car accident I had, I believe, was in tune with such. This was before COVID, in 2019," he stated.

Watch the video below:

Fans comment on Kalybos' viral video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

snrmorrison stated:

"Juju is everywhere"

otemaaamoah stated:

"Hmmmmm😮😮😮😮😮"

nanaboateng579 stated:

"Black man and Juju is like earth and sand"

appiah5909 stated:

"Hmm deep 😢"

dj_giby_1 stated:

"Hmmmm Eii Ghana"

joanakosua stated:

"After doing that, what at all will you get from it 🤨some people errr 🤔"

f.o.b_bhastie stated:

"All are superstitions"

fordjour_patricia stated:

"Then it's good Ghana movie is going down like they will finish killing themselves with that their comedy movies 🎬 will Hollywood even do this."

leefieldforreal stated:

"Smh Juju but Nigeria no Dey do Juju? You Dey do 4x4 movies 🎥 and blame it on juju. 😂"

snailhubgh stated:

"Babe too fineeee!!!😍😍😍 @_adjoatee"

Kalybos looks dapper in black outfits

Famous actor Kalybos donned a stylish black long-sleeve shirt and black jeans to complete his look.

Kalybos spotted a stylish hat that matched his classy outfits as he flaunted his expensive wristwatch.

Check out the photos below:

Kalybos rocks kaftan on his birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kalybos, who rocked a stylish outfit to commemorate his first birthday as a married man.

For his birthday photo shoot, Kalybos wore a specially designed two-piece costume that is currently trending online.

Social media users have commented on Kalybos' birthday ensemble and hairstyle.

