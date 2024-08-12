Ghana's second lady, Samira Bawumia, exhibited a side of her that most people are not privy to

She joined students of the University of Mines and Technology to sing and dance to jama songs

Samira, who was wearing jeans and a long-sleeved shirt, seemed to have had fun with the boys

The Vice President's wife, Samira Bawumia, has shown another side of her that many do not know.

The wife of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and trousers.

She covered her hair with a scarf and wore an NPP scarf around her neck.

Samira Bawumia dances and cheers on UMAT students who were singing the jama songs.

In a video on X by @eddie-wrt, Samira Bawumia joined some University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) students, singing the jama songs and dancing as well.

When Samira Bawumia joined them, it clearly increased their energy and got them singing with even more strength.

Watch the video below:

Comments on Samira Bawumia with UMAT students

While some believe this is a campaign strategy to ensure her husband wins the 2024 election, others also think otherwise. Read the comments below:

@Bizontw3 said:

"We're never losing the low IQ tag 😭😭😭"

@1realmeGa wrote:

"you [expletive] Dey spit on ah masa😒😂"

@DeRealRichie1 said:

"They know our problems but won’t fix it because it’s just a week of campaign and the rest will be history God will judge all bad leaders"

@jeanbaptcloset wrote:

"She had 8yrs though 😅😂"

@PapsJay3 said:

'All for votes"

@Eduwodzi9 wrote:

"Cashout moment"

@AdjAdjei said:

"Our next First Lady got vibe🔥🙏"

@CFCsayuti wrote

"Settings, the Ghanaian youth are not gullible oo"

2022 GMB winner Teiya leads jama session

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2022 Ghana'a Most Beautiful winner, Tung-Teiya started a jama session when she went to cheer on Faila Abdul Razak during her cook-a-thon.

She shared the video on social media and said she started the session to uplift the spirit of supporters at the place, with Faila, who was in her glass cubicle cooking, dancing as well.

