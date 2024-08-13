A video of a UK-based Ghanaian nurse greeting her patients with songs and breakfast has surfaced online

Comfort Ghartey told journalists she felt the need to live up to her name, "Comfort," by entertaining her patients with songs

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian nurse in the UK has warmed many hearts with her unique approach to caring for patients.

Comfort Ghartey, affectionately called Connie, brings joy to patients at the Royal London Hospital by greeting them with breakfast and a song.

She visits the hospital wards with a trolley containing fruits while singing comforting songs to patients with her melodious voice.

Speaking to journalists on why she uses this approach, she explained that she's always felt the need to live up to her name, "Comfort," hence her dedication to bringing solace to patients through songs.

Netizens hail Comfort

Comfort's gesture inspired netizens who saw the video. They went to the comment section to express their heartfelt appreciation for her for showing immense love to patients.

@views09 wrote:

"This is amazing..making then happy while they take their pills, God bless C Connie."

@eddievanbossu_ wrote:

@JuicyCFC wrote:

"Congrats to your aunty Connie, keep doing well out there."

@A_RWAC wrote:

"Ghanaians like to serve white ppl with full joy, but if it was fellow Ghanaians they will do their face like someone who swallowed bag of salt."

@iamNotime wrote:

"Maame comfort na wo akyerɛw no Connie no?"

@StarYorka10 wrote:

"Legend."

@benmintahx wrote:

"She’s pours life into them from God."

