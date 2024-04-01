A video of a young lady opening up on her hustle has left many people feeling motivated

She is a trained nurse and has decided to start selling on the street to earn more income on the side

Many people who commented on the video commended the young lady for making good use of her time

A young Ghanaian lady who trained as a nurse has become an inspiration to many people after she posted a TikTok video announcing that she also works as a street hawker.

In the video, the young lady, who was neatly dressed and looked visibly happy, was spotted hawking her items in the scorching sun.

She revealed that her decision to engage in the venture was due to the advice from the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the need for nurses to start businesses after school.

Ghanaian nurse turns street hawker

"When Dr Bawumia said do business after graduation I really felt it", the young lady said in the caption of the video.

The video of the nurse working as a street hawker had gained over 840 likes and 60 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend the young nurse

Many people who watched the video commended the young nurse for doing something on the side to gain extra income.

Akuaperpy reacted:

Life hard

scholarx5 stated:

i am always happy when i see a lady running her own business

karikari wrote:

keep going dear . God bless you

koranteng51 indicated:

God bless your hustle mummy

user7075821380426 aaded:

mummy is proud of you bby girl

bhraquophiambitious added:

i like ur hustle

University of Ghana graduate selling kebab on the street trolled by taxi driver

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that social media has been thrown into a meltdown over the decision of a taxi driver to question a young University graduate who now sells kebabs to make a living.

The video on X captured the moment when the young man revealed to a customer aboard a taxi that he was a University of Ghana graduate.

The revelation by the young man surprised the taxi driver, who questioned why he would go to the University of Ghana if he wanted to sell kebabs by the roadside.

