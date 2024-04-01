Ghanaian Nurse Delights As She Announces She Is Now A Street Hawker, Video Of Her Selling Pops Up
- A video of a young lady opening up on her hustle has left many people feeling motivated
- She is a trained nurse and has decided to start selling on the street to earn more income on the side
- Many people who commented on the video commended the young lady for making good use of her time
A young Ghanaian lady who trained as a nurse has become an inspiration to many people after she posted a TikTok video announcing that she also works as a street hawker.
In the video, the young lady, who was neatly dressed and looked visibly happy, was spotted hawking her items in the scorching sun.
She revealed that her decision to engage in the venture was due to the advice from the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the need for nurses to start businesses after school.
"When Dr Bawumia said do business after graduation I really felt it", the young lady said in the caption of the video.
The video of the nurse working as a street hawker had gained over 840 likes and 60 comments at the time of writing the report.
Ghanaians commend the young nurse
Many people who watched the video commended the young nurse for doing something on the side to gain extra income.
Akuaperpy reacted:
Life hard
i am always happy when i see a lady running her own business
keep going dear . God bless you
koranteng51 indicated:
God bless your hustle mummy
user7075821380426 aaded:
mummy is proud of you bby girl
bhraquophiambitious added:
i like ur hustle
Source: YEN.com.gh