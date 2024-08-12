A video of three Ghanaian ladies sharing their experiences after relocating to the UK to work is trending

The ladies expressed delight after leaving their posts as midwives to relocate and work in the UK

Many people who commented on the video congratulated them, with some wanting to find out the processes involved in working as a midwife in the UK

Three Ghanaian ladies are trending online after they announced that they have relocated to the UK.

In a video on TikTok, the ladies who took turns to speak said they were practising midwives back in Ghana.

Three Ghanaian ladies share their experiences as midwives in the UK in a trending video. Photo credit: @dycta_b/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Looking visibly excited, the ladies expressed delight with their decision to leave their posts in Ghana and relocate to the UK in search of greener pastures.

One of the midwives encouraged the Ghanaian midwives who have the opportunity to relocate abroad if the opportunity presents itself.

The video raked in over 4000 likes and 300 comments when writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the midwives

Social media users who took to the comment section congratulated the ladies on their relocation to the UK.

rahmats.collection reacted:

"Please so when you are going does your diploma or degree matter as in the salary."

bridgetoppong05 commented;

"Please do you have to write ielt before OET,or they are both different."

Franka reacted;

"First Lady was in akawe hospital...labour ward.. congratulations to her."

user6013077752366

"Am a diploma midwife in UK currently working as a carer but want to continue with my midwifery but am stuck and do not know where to start from, pls any help."

Last queen indicated:

"The second lady herrr u left yesterday so better talk well make I hear."

margaretagyiri25 replied:

"I will be there"

Nurse delights as he relocates abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse, Hamza Salifu, had announced that he had successfully relocated to the US to continue with his practice.

In a video on TikTok, Hamza said travelling abroad had always been his dream and was delighted when he got the opportunity.

He expressed delight in being in the US and was ready to help improve healthcare delivery in that country.

Source: YEN.com.gh