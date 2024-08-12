A video of a Ghanaian woman presenting a brand-new vehicle to her mother has got many people talking

The woman in the emotional video expressed her profound gratitude to her mother for being an amazing woman

Netizens who saw the video were touched and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian woman has warmed hearts on social media after celebrating her mother in a unique way.

The pretty young lady, known on TikTok as @Queen_Sadoniki surprised her mother, who was busy inspecting her crops on her farm with a brand-new car.

Queen Sadoniki was impressed by how much love her mother had displayed since childhood and decided to thank her with a brand-new white car.

"I've not been the best child, but you've always been there for me. You've supported me and corrected me each time I misbehaved. I really appreciate you and thank you for not giving up on me," she said in the viral video.

The woman, taken aback by her daughter's gesture, was in denial for some minutes until her lovely daughter insisted the car belonged to her.

She finally accepted her fate and expressed her profound appreciation to her daughter for the gift.

Netizens hail lady for honourning her mum

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views. Many hailed the young lady for honouring her mother.

@young zent wrote:

"May we all surprise our mothers like this."

@CRITICAL THINKER wrote:

"For the sake of my mum bless me lord."

@Armarh Serendipity wrote:

"My mom will experience this one day Amen."

@IKE JNR wrote:

"I tap into this blessings to do some to my parents."

Man buys expensive Toyota car for his wife

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man celebrated his wife with a car after she successfully gave birth to their baby.

A video shared on TikTok showed the moment the man presented the car to the woman who had given birth to a baby boy. The man was very delighted that his wife had given birth to a baby boy.

