A journalist is trending in the wake of a tragic incident where a student of the Adventist Senior High School in Kumasi was mistakenly shot in the eye by her classmate

Nana Kwadwo Jantuah has threatened to file lawsuits against the Ghana Education Service and Adventist SHS

Social media users who commented on the video were saddened by the tragedy that had befallen the girl

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian broadcaster, Nana Kwadwo Jantuah has opened up on his intent to take legal action against the Ghana Education Service and Adventist Senior High School in the matter involving, Suzzy Pinamang, a Form 2 student who was shot in class.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the host of Nhyira FM's morning show who seemed visibly upset opened up on his preparedness to seek redress for the 16-year-old girl.

Nana Kwadwo Jantuah readies to sue GES and Adventist over Suzzy Pinamang's eye injury. Photo credit: Nhyira 104.5 FM/Facebook, @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

Source: UGC

He lamented about the lack of concern shown by the authorities involved regarding the girl's current condition.

"I have given them up to Friday if Bantam SDA does not find something better to tell us, if the GES does not tell us something we will take you on. I would personally take the institutions on. If Bantama SDA and the GES do not do something, then they will meet me in court.

"If the school wants to operate and if the GES director wants to keep his job, from now if we do not hear any good news like helping the girl to ensure that her sight is restored. I have already spoken to my lawyers."

Details of Suzzy Pinamang's eye injury

Suzzy Pinamang in the interview said it all happened when her classmate brought a gun to class.

After the teacher left, she engaged in a brief conversation with some of her classmates and placed her head on the table.

A student of Adventist SHS mistakenly shoots his classmate in the eye. Photo credit: @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

Source: Facebook

While her head was on the table, Suzzy Pinamang heard the boy and his friends murmuring and debating on whether it was a real gun or not. Uninterested in their conversation, she kept her head down.

The guys eventually pulled the trigger. When they did, she coincidentally raised her head and got shot.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 200 likes and 8 comments

Watch the video below:

Nana Kwadwo Jantuah praised for his support

Social media users who took to the comments of the video commended Nana Jantuah for playing a lead role in helping seek redress for Suzzy Pinamang

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"I support this action wholeheartedly. Things must change in our country and we must hold our institution accountable."

Ephyra Capel stated:

"We support you."

Mother of injured SDA student slams school authorities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the mother of Suzzy Pinamang has spoken about what happened to her daughter.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the mother of the Form 2 student lamented that ever since the incident occurred the school officials have not visited Suzzy Pinamang.

She also chided the school authorities for their negligence, wondering how a student could bring a gun to school unnoticed, let alone carry it to class.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh