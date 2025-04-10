A young Ghanaian lady in search of an apartment to rent in Accra complained of the cost of living in Ghana's capital city

She found a chamber and hall self-contained apartment, which she said her mother helped her to pay for, so she could have a roof over her head

Social media users were amazed by the cost of rent and shared their varied thoughts in the comments section

A young Ghanaian lady rents a chamber and hall self-contained apartment around Madina in the Greater Accra Region for GH¢3,500 monthly.

The lady said she owns a shop where she sells some things, but she did not mention what she deals in.

Young Ghanaian lady pays GH¢3,500 monthly rent for a chamber and hall self-contained apartment.

Source: Facebook

In a video on Facebook, the lady showed two apartments she saw when she searched for a place to rent.

She complained about the cost of living in Accra and also gave reasons she did not like the first place she saw.

“Living in Accra is so hard these days. If you’re getting a luxurious place or a place that meets your standard, it requires a lot of money.”

The young lady said even though the first apartment was beautiful, she did not like it because of the location and the distance from her shop to the house.

She later found another apartment close to her shop, which she loved.

“I really loved the interior. It already had in-built cupboards, the kitchen is amazing and the washroom is amazing. There is a vanity mirror. All these for GH¢3,500 a month. It is super worth it.”

She said the only thing she did not like was the tiles, but she hoped to change them when she moved into the apartment.

Young Ghanaian lady pays GH¢3,500 monthly rent for a chamber and hall self-contained apartment. Photo credit: Artem Kniaz

Source: Getty Images

In Ghana, most landlords request a minimum of two years' rent advance. The young lady did not state how many years advance she paid, but if she was paying for two years, it meant she paid GH¢84,000.

The young lady indicated that she was not raising all the money to pay for the apartment by herself. She said her mother supported her to pay for it.

“As you guys know, I’m still a mummy’s girl so my mummy helped me pay.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens amazed at rent cost in Accra

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Cila Adjoa Duffuor II on Facebook. Read them below:

Maame Adepa said:

“This beautiful place is just for ghc1700. What’s that thing for 3500? Eiiii.”

Edze Praises wrote:

“Eii eeii eeiiiiiii🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 can't you manage someplace and use the rest of the money to get land to raise some decent building that will be yours forever?”

Samuella Quaye Bandoh said:

“35 million eiii what work do u do? The last part you were saying your mummy helped you pay had some potholes anaa woboa🤭🤭🥴🥴eii girls of today and pressure.”

Sika Wo Tumi wrote:

“It’s even cheap Spintex single room 1500gh and 1900ghc.”

Angela Duah said:

“What koraa do these people do that we don’t know? abeg oo is their hustle different from ours cos eeeii. God, I trust you.”

Harriet Acquah wrote:

“You are renting a place and you want to change the tiles the property owner has put in his property? Ei madam! If there were no tiles I would've understood but don't go biting more than you can chew.”

Queen Mandi said:

“4000 a year is a problem for some of us. How are people doing it? Can they please show us the way🤣🤣.”

Nahnarh Adwoah Dwamena wrote:

“Eiiiiiiiiii Tete sika Four hundred and 20 million afe baakop3 😌? Eiiiiiiiiii.”

Lady completes two-bedroom house with GH¢70k

YEN.com.gh reported that Sherryl, a Ghanaian YouTuber, shared how she used GH¢70,000 to finish a two-bedroom house in Accra.

Even though she was renting the place, Sherryl said she needed to complete the apartment in one month so she could move in.

According to her, after she finished the apartment, she had an agreement with her landlord to live there until she depleted the total sum she used.

Source: YEN.com.gh