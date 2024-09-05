Otumfuo Becomes Dr As UCC Confers On Him Honorary Doctorate, Photos Evoke Joy
- The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been honoured by one of Ghana's prestigious universities
- The University of Cape Coast conferred on Otumfuo an honorary doctorate for his efforts in promoting harmony, unity and national development
- Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views, with many congratulating the Asantehene
The University of Cape Coast has honoured its promise to confer an honorary doctorate on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
This prestigious accolade was conferred during a special ceremony held on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at the university's main campus.
UCC announced the honorary doctorate earlier, generating excitement and anticipation among students, faculty, and the general public.
The conferment recognises the Asantehene's outstanding contributions to promoting peace, unity and national development.
The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including traditional leaders, academicians, and students.
Photos from the ceremony show the Asantehene wearing his doctoral gown, a hood, tam and a tassel. He beamed with a smile as he received his certificate of honour from the school authorities.
See the post below:
A post on @The Asante Nation indicated that the Asantehene's title has slightly been modified to Otumfuo (Dr) Osei Tutu II.
See the post below:
Netizens delighted over Otumfuo's honorary doctorate
Netizens who saw the post on X were delighted and liked it. Others also congratulated the Asantehene on the achievement.
@Nana_kojo88 wrote:
"Piawwww. Efata wo dodo Opemso)."
@Phrimpong22 wrote:
"Asanteman Wura Ɔpemsoɔ Osei Tutu Nyamekɛse. Asante Yɛ Ɔman."
@Tema_Governor wrote:
"Y3n wura nie. Proper Aura."
Otumfuo makes historic visit to Cape Coast
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had arrived safely in Cape Coast. The revered King honoured the Chief of Oguaa's invitation for the upcoming Oguaa Fetu Afahye.
Otumfuo was welcomed with a short but cute ceremony where a little girl presented him with some flowers after making some recitals, and a young boy also showcased his talent by waving a flag.
The much-anticipated Oguaa Fetu Afahye is scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2024. It promises to be unique since the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will be the guest speaker. Indigenes are eagerly anticipating the event.
