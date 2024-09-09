Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made a historic visit to Cape Coast and was welcomed by a little boy known as Chief Justice,

The little boy who performed a traditional dance with a red 'asafo' flag caught the attention of netizens when the video was shared on social media

Several people on social media were amazed that a child could move to the sound of the traditional drums with such energy and precision

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made a historic visit to the chief of Cape Coast, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II, on Thursday, September 6, 2024.

A little boy from Cape Coast did their traditional dance with one of the ‘asafo’ flags to welcome Otumfuo.

Chief Justice dances with energy and precision to welcome Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to Cape Coast. Photo credit: Chief Justice Empire & The Asante nation

In a Facebook post, the little boy, who is popularly referred to as Chief Justice, danced and threw the flag as is done by the asafos.

After presenting Otumfuo with the red flag to touch three times, he started to dance, moving his feet to the drum beats and songs by the people.

While he danced, he also threw the red flag. The inscription on the flag was ‘Akwaaba Otumfuo’, which means ‘welcome Otumfuo’.

Otumfuo was so pleased with the little boy’s dance that when he went to sit with Osaberima, he asked for the boy to come sit by him.

Netizens praise boy for his dance moves

Several people who saw the video praised the little boy for his dancing skills. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

Mercy Asiedua said:

"Little Asafo too cute🔥🔥🔥"

Eric Aduse Poku wrote:

"Otumfour will certainly invite this child to Manhyia. Nice seeing this"

John Gorman said:

"Your skill is unmatched Chief Justice. There's potential for big money making home and Abroad."

Pac Anokye wrote:

"Beautiful display little boy 👦"

Comedian David Aglah said:

"This is lovely. Had me smiling all through"

Prince Walker wrote:

"What a great talent. He ought to be nurtured"

Papa Kwesi Ansaful said:

"Woooow. The little kid"

