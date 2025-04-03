An insider of the Ghana Boxing Authority has provided clarity on the reports surrounding the death of Gabriel Olanrewaju

Olanrewaju, a veteran boxer, lost consciousness midway through his bout against Jonathan Mbunagu

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead 30 minutes after he was admitted at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has shed light on the heartbreaking death of Gabriel Olanrewaju, a Nigerian fighter who collapsed mid-bout against Ghana’s rising prospect, Jonathan ‘Power’ Mbunagu.

The bout, an undercard clash at the Bukom Boxing Arena on March 29, 2025, saw the former West African light-heavyweight champion take on Mbunagu in an eight-round contest.

The GBA disclosed that Gabriel Olanrewaju was declared medically fit before his ill-fated bout, which led to his death. Photo credit: @Fightgistmedia/X and GhanaBoxingAuthorityOfficial/Facebook.

Source: Twitter

Olanrewaju, also known as Success, unexpectedly lost consciousness in the third round when he suddenly lost stability and slumped against the ropes.

The distressing scene prompted an urgent response from ringside doctors and National Ambulance Service paramedics, who swiftly administered first aid before rushing him to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

GBA insider clears the air on Olanrewaju's death

While speculation has swirled around the circumstances leading to his death, GBA Communications Director Mohammed Amin Lamptey has set the record straight, addressing misinformation circulating in the media.

In an interview with United Television (UTV), Lamptey emphasised that Olanrewaju was still alive when he left the venue.

“The referee called the ringside physician, who then summoned the National Ambulance Service.

"They resuscitated him, transferred him to Korle Bu, and took him straight to the emergency department. He was put on oxygen, but after 30 minutes, he died,” Lamptey explained.

Dismissing false reports that the Nigerian had passed away in the ring, he added:

“Let’s correct some misinformation out there. People are reporting that he died at the boxing arena, but that’s false. He didn’t die in the ring.”

Investigation and safety review

In response to the tragedy, the GBA has launched an official probe in collaboration with relevant authorities.

The review will assess multiple aspects, per GBC Online, which include:

Pre-fight medical evaluations to determine if any underlying conditions were overlooked. In-ring events leading up to the collapse. Post-fight medical procedures and whether response protocols were adequate.

Ghana Boxing Insider Clears the Air on Nigerian Boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju’s Tragic Death. Photo credit: @Fightgistmedia/X.

Source: Twitter

As tributes pour in from across the boxing world, the GBA has extended condolences to Olanrewaju’s family and vowed to offer support during this painful period.

Additionally, the regulatory body has committed to re-evaluating safety measures in collaboration with key stakeholders.

Ensuring the well-being of fighters remains paramount, and this incident could serve as a wake-up call for stronger protective protocols in the sport.

Last opponent of Olanrewaju ponders on retirement

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Jonathan Mbunagu, the last opponent of the late Gabriel Olanrewaju, is considering retiring from boxing.

Mbunagu's manager disclosed that the 22-year-old has been deeply affected by Olanrewaju's tragic passing.

To help him cope with the emotional toll, his manager has sought the guidance of respected figures to support Mbunagu through the difficult period.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh