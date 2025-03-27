An Australian-based man, Fresh Prince, has issued a strong warning to Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor, accusing him of verbal abuse on his show

Fresh Prince claimed that Kevin Taylor made derogatory comments about him without provocation and vowed to expose his past

He challenged Kevin Taylor to release his high school results, accusing him of pretending to be more knowledgeable than he is

An Australian-based Ghanaian man has sent a strong warning to a popular Ghanaian journalist and social commentator, Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor.

In a video shared on TikTok, the Australian-based man, identified as Fresh Prince, claimed that Kevin Taylor had verbally abused him on his show.

A Australian-based Ghanaian man sends strong warning to Kevin Taylor. Photo credit: @freshprince077/TikTok & UGC.

Source: UGC

He said the US-based journalist compiled some social media videos, including his, and allegedly made derogatory and defamatory comments about him without provocation.

In what he termed a "Letter to Kevin Taylor," Fresh Prince expressed disappointment in the US-based journalist's actions, warning him to desist from attacking innocent people.

Looking visibly angry, the young Ghanaian man vowed to expose Kevin Taylor, stating that he wants the whole country to know that Kevin Taylor is not as perfect as he pretends to be.

He stated that he knew Kevin Taylor from his humble beginnings at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, adding that he was a school dropout.

Australian-based Ghanaian man vows to expose the US-based Journalist. Photo credit: @freshprince077/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

"I have information about you that would take us days to talk about. I dare you to bring out your SHS results. You weren't brilliant in school, but you sit on your platform, denigrating people who have achieved more than you. I was in my space, minding my business, when you attacked me on your show," he said.

"You are nobody, yet you sit on your show, behaving as if you know it all. Everything you do on your show is scripted," he added

Watch the video of the Australian-based Ghanaian man below:

Mixed reactions to Australian-based man's video

The Australian-based Ghanaian man's video went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@NanaBaffourOkogyeaman said:

"Thanks for standing up against that Kevin Taylor guy. You really have good info about him, and trust me, he should never dare you."

@Nana kwame also said:

"Based on his analysis, he is much smarter and intelligent than you. He has helped a lot of Ghanaians to know how the country is been governed. How u talk shows u are shallow-minded, so stop talking wai."

@olamalove commented:

"Massa, you have no information, forget yourself, you just want hype… sorry some nor Dey."

