A video of a Ghanaian man's reaction after he saw King Charles III on the street of the UK has got people talking

The King, who was seated in a car, also showed his humble side as he waved at the Ghanaian man

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have commended the young man after seeing King Charles in person

A young Ghanaian man who recently relocated to the UK has become the envy of many after he saw King Charles III in person.

A video he posted on his TikTok page showed the moment the King's convoy passed by, apparently as he was taking a stroll.

Ghanaian man gets excited as he sees King Charles, shares his experience in trending video. Photo credit: @kwesipoqu/TikTok

The King showed his humble side when he spotted the Ghanaian man staring, a move that prompted him to wave at him.

Obviously delighted, the young man was taken aback at the thought of what happened and smiled throughout the video.

The adorable video which highlights King Charles' simplicity had raked in over 2000, and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend the Ghanaian man

Social media users who took to the video's comment section commended the Ghanaian man for getting the rare opportunity to see King Charles and also get his attention.

Yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"The king is humble."

Esther commented:

"Life is tasty like aluguntugui."

Ken_1957 stated:

"Left with Otumfour then you're highly favoured, but in all God is the supreme never forget that."

target_49 stated:

"You have achieved something in life."

Sawa replied:

"I don't see military men and long convoys. Even they that are more powerful."

MR APPIAH added:

"He even waved at you."

Chef Smith’s Son wrote:

"I want to be like you boss when I grow up."

Otumfuo meets King Charles in London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also visited King Charles III in the UK.

Otumfuo visited King Charles at Sandringham House, one of his royal residences in Norfork, England, as part of Otumfuo’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The photos captured Otumfuo and King Charles in a hearty mood as the two Kings laughed and exchanged pleasantries.

