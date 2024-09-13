The Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has paid a visit to Manhyia to see his good friend Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The two renowned traditional leaders held private discussions at their visit on Thursday, September 12, 2024

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comments section to also share their views

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, could not conceal his joy when he again met his good friend Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse.

Ga Manste paid the Asantehene a courtesy call on September 12, 2024, at his residence at the Manhyia palace.

Otumfuo is delighted to see his good friend Ga Mantse again.

After exchanging pleasantries, the duo held private conversations. Photos from the visit show the Asantehene and the Ga Mantse beaming with smiles upon seeing each other again.

The Ga Mantse did not visit Otumfuo alone.

He was in the company of Nii Ahene Nunoo, the Chief of Abo La, Otseame Laryea II, his linguist, Naa Suomo, the Queen of Mambrobi, Dr Bishop Lawrence Tetteh, the Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Nii Boye Abbey, a member of his office, Edward Darlington, his lawyer, and others.

Netizens divided over Otumfuo's visit

Netizens who saw the post about the Ga Mantse's visit expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some were delighted, others were displeased.

@MacloveAddo wrote:

"Ga Manste is really learning the footsteps of Nana Otumfour, Piaaaaaawwww!!!!!"

@Oheneba1088 wrote:

"That's the beauty of unity."

@ManuelAristotl4 wrote:

"Why is he trying to force a friendship on otumfour?"

@only1Richway wrote:

"Otumfour forcing a relationship with Ga people as usual."

@KKY230 wrote:

"This paramount Chief of Ga Mashie always wants to be in the news. He is just moving from place to another just for publicity. He should be told to remove that his hat anytime he comes before opemsoo. He is not his equal."

@letthem1414 wrote:

"And you forget Captain Nii kojo Mankattah, senior tradition warrior of the Ga state."

@StitchesTapes wrote:

"I hope they haven’t come begging for money….. Gee needs that money….. make Accra people stay demma lane inside."

