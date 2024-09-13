Otumfuo's Chief Bodyguard At Manhyia Unveils What Asantehene Said About Kofi Kinaata During A Trip
- A video of Otumfuo's bodyguard unveiling the Monarch's hidden love for Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has surfaced
- The man, Katakyei Poku, from the Manhyia Palace, stated that Otumfuo confessed that to them during one of their trips
- The Head of Security at Manhyia stated that Otumfuo loves to listen to Kinaata because he has wisdom in his songs
Head of Security at Manhyia, Katakyei Poku, has confirmed Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's hidden love for Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata.
In an interview on Opemsuo Radio, the Otumfuo's bodyguard indicated that the revered Monarch is a great fan of the renowned singer.
The chief bodyguard at Manhyia recounted the first time the Asantehene heard his music and said Otumfuo had since remained an ardent listener of Kofi Kinaata's songs.
"One day, Otumfuo heard one of Kinaata's songs playing and inquired who the musician was. We mentioned his name, and he asked whether he was a young man or an adult. When we answered that too, he stated that Kofi was a good singer, he spewed so much wisdom in his songs," Katakyie said.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Kofi Kinaata, who was in the studio during the conversation, was delighted and asked Katakyie to send his regards to the King. The video was recently reposted on TikTok by @Opemsuo Radio.
Watch the video below:
Kinaata delights as Otumfuo recognises his songs
Kofi Kinaata has recently made headlines after Otumfuo mentioned him in a speech.
Speaking at the General Conference of the Ghana Bar Association, the renowned King used some phrases in Kofi Kinaata's songs, including 'Obi nya w'aye' from his hit song Susuka.
Kinaata could not conceal his joy as he shared videos of himself reacting to the King's mention of his name in his speech.
Watch the video below:
Kinaata's fans hail him after Otumfuo incident
Netizens who saw Kinaat's post about Otumfuo's mention were impressed and expressed their views in the comment section.
@okyeamekwame wrote:
"Awwwwww Auntie Ama ne ba yi oooooooooo."
@fameye_music wrote:
"Sacred."
@claudialumor wrote:
"Aaaaww your words are wisdom!"
@kwadwosheldon wrote:
"Alright time to wrap it up, Kofi. You can retire now.. nothing to prove again."
Medikal hypes Kinaata after Otumfuo co-signing
YEN.com.gh also reported that Medikal has commented on Kofi Kinaata's reaction to Otumfuo's mention of his name in a speech.
The Ghanaian rapper, in a social media post, expressed deep admiration for the Susuka star, calling him a serious comedian.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh