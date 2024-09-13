A video of Otumfuo's bodyguard unveiling the Monarch's hidden love for Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has surfaced

The man, Katakyei Poku, from the Manhyia Palace, stated that Otumfuo confessed that to them during one of their trips

The Head of Security at Manhyia stated that Otumfuo loves to listen to Kinaata because he has wisdom in his songs

Head of Security at Manhyia, Katakyei Poku, has confirmed Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's hidden love for Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata.

In an interview on Opemsuo Radio, the Otumfuo's bodyguard indicated that the revered Monarch is a great fan of the renowned singer.

Otumfuo's chief bodyguard shares what the Asantehene said about Kofi Kinaata.

The chief bodyguard at Manhyia recounted the first time the Asantehene heard his music and said Otumfuo had since remained an ardent listener of Kofi Kinaata's songs.

"One day, Otumfuo heard one of Kinaata's songs playing and inquired who the musician was. We mentioned his name, and he asked whether he was a young man or an adult. When we answered that too, he stated that Kofi was a good singer, he spewed so much wisdom in his songs," Katakyie said.

Kofi Kinaata, who was in the studio during the conversation, was delighted and asked Katakyie to send his regards to the King. The video was recently reposted on TikTok by @Opemsuo Radio.

Watch the video below:

Kinaata delights as Otumfuo recognises his songs

Kofi Kinaata has recently made headlines after Otumfuo mentioned him in a speech.

Speaking at the General Conference of the Ghana Bar Association, the renowned King used some phrases in Kofi Kinaata's songs, including 'Obi nya w'aye' from his hit song Susuka.

Kinaata could not conceal his joy as he shared videos of himself reacting to the King's mention of his name in his speech.

Watch the video below:

Kinaata's fans hail him after Otumfuo incident

Netizens who saw Kinaat's post about Otumfuo's mention were impressed and expressed their views in the comment section.

@okyeamekwame wrote:

"Awwwwww Auntie Ama ne ba yi oooooooooo."

@fameye_music wrote:

"Sacred."

@claudialumor wrote:

"Aaaaww your words are wisdom!"

@kwadwosheldon wrote:

"Alright time to wrap it up, Kofi. You can retire now.. nothing to prove again."

Medikal hypes Kinaata after Otumfuo co-signing

YEN.com.gh also reported that Medikal has commented on Kofi Kinaata's reaction to Otumfuo's mention of his name in a speech.

The Ghanaian rapper, in a social media post, expressed deep admiration for the Susuka star, calling him a serious comedian.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

