Ga Mantse Opens Up About Childhood Dreams: "I Wanted To Be A Man Of God"
- A video of the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Tsuru II, speaking about his childhood dreams and profession has popped up online
- The revered traditional ruler disclosed in an interview that he passionately wanted to be a man of God
- Netizens who saw the post were mesmerised and took to the comment section to share their views on his statement
The Ghana Mantse, Nii Tackie Tsuru II, has opened up about his childhood dreams and a profession he earnestly wanted to pursue.
In a video making rounds on social media, King Tackie Tsuru II revealed that he passionately wanted to be a man of God when he was a child.
Speaking in an interview with Lexis Bill on JoyFM, the revered King indicated that his mother had a special gift where she could divine, prophesy and heal, which deeply impacted him, and he sought to benefit from it.
However, various prophesies he received from other renowned men of God indicated otherwise.
"I'm still a man of God but God did not want me to ascend his pulpit. He wanted me to be the Gideon and Nehemiah of my time so that I could build his people," he said.
Netizens react to video of Ga Mantse speaking about childhood dreams
Netizens who saw the post marvelled at the revelation and went to the comment section to express their views.
@Danquakkk wrote:
"God talks to kings directly, so you are now."
@gakenkeyisadrug wrote:
"Who sef is a man of God?"
@Benjamin Boafo wrote:
"Never too late."
