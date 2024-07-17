The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is out of Ghana, preparing to deliver a speech at the British Museum

The revered traditional ruler could not mark the occasion in his beloved homeland due to his engagement abroad

He, however, did not let distance be a barrier, as he graciously celebrated the occasion in grand style in the UK

The revered Monarch of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, marked this year's Awukudae in the UK.

As in previous years, Otumfuo was expected to mark the occasion with his beloved citizens in the Ashanti region. However, he could not do so due to an equally important engagement abroad.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is out of town, preparing to lecture at the British Museum. He left the shores of Ghana on Saturday, July 13, 2024, and is expected to deliver the lecture on Friday, July 19, 2024.

The Asantehene did not let his absence from the country hamper him from celebrating the grand occasion.

Scenes from London show the Asantehene and the team that went with him to London, marking the occasion as they would in Ghana.

Netizens react as Otumfuo marks Awukudae in London

@NanaaBaah wrote:

"In the UK his residence is plush & green, in Ghana, the garden city, it's all concrete."

@Richidcarlos wrote:

"Nice but I don’t see Soldiers and police surrounding him like Ghana means our country security is compromised."

@AmaBoaten wrote:

"It should be celebrated at Ahafo or Worawora."

@SayNoToAgyapa wrote:

"While his ppl suffer in Ghana. Awell, whom am I."

@EmmaDaSaint wrote:

"Wow beautiful."

@Citizen_Lyttle wrote:

"This is the “Garden City.”

@kofid_22 wrote:

"Sika paa nie."

