Ghanaian singer Kofi Kinaata recently earned a shout-out from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene referenced Kinaata's song in a speech as he addressed Ghanaians at a high-profile event

The singer says the king's cosign and his few seconds of royal fame have brought him a significant impact

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was one of several high-profile guests who delivered a keynote speech at the Ghana Bar Association Annual Conference.

The annual conference united scores of legal professionals and luminaries, including Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Kofi Kinaata extends his gratitude to Otumfuo after the king referenced his lyrics in a keynote speech at the GBA Annual Conference. Photo source: Facebook/KofiKinaata, Facebook/TheAsanteNation

Source: Facebook

At the event, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II rehashed the importance of upholding Ghana's reputation as a peaceful destination as the country heads to the polls.

He hailed the judiciary and advised Ghanaians to maintain their faith in the law and not resort to other alternatives.

In his iconic speech, Otumfuo established that Ghana's record of conducting free and fair elections without civil uproars made the country an excellent example to many.

He referenced Kofi Kinaata's lyrics in the singer's awe-inspiring Susuka in the speech.

Otumfuo's gesture thrilled the multiple-award-winning singer. Beyond the excitement, Kinaata has recounted the impact of Otumfuo's remarks, saying:

"By mentioning my name, every number has increased 🚀🔥 ..streams, views and social media engagement."

Kofi Kinaata is one of Ghana's most revered songwriters. He is the first artiste to win the Songwriter Award of the Year four times at the Ghana Music Awards.

Fans hail Kofi Kinaata after Otumfuo's endorsement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the impact of Otumfuo's remarks

@Kakutey_ said:

"You don't have a single bad track and your music will last generations, like that of Daddy Lumba."

@ManuelAristotl4 wrote:

"Because of otumfour endorsement. I’m downloading all your songs and streaming all your albums from now."

@GhanaYesu_ noted:

"Otumfuor is the most influential King in Africa and it’s not even a debate."

@Asante_nation remarked:

"This is a powerful testimony 🔥. For publicly acknowledging his impact on you even in some few hours shows how far you will go. #KofiOOKofi."

University of Ghana professor lauds Kofi Kinaata

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opanyin Kofi Agyekum, the head of the Department of Linguistics at the University of Ghana, assessed Kofi Kinaata's musical prowess.

The professor described Kinaata as a philosopher and a poet who compares to seasoned musical legends like the late Akwaboah Snr and Alex Konadu, whose music shaped Ghana's soundscape in the 90s.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh