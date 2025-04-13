Bulgarian border city hails Schengen tourism boom

Droves of Romanians have been flocking to the Bulgarian border city of Rousse since both countries fully joined Europe's Schengen zone. Photo: Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP

There always used to be a long line of traffic waiting to cross the steel truss Danube Bridge over the river between Giurgiu in Romania and the Bulgarian city of Rousse on the other side.

But since both EU countries fully joined Europe's Schengen open-borders zone this year, removing time-consuming frontier checks, traffic flow has increased significantly.

One traveller, who only gave his name as Christian, drives the 75 kilometres (46 miles) south from the Romanian capital Bucharest to Rousse to stock up on "cheaper" cigarettes or perfumes that save him money.

"With Schengen, it's faster: no more queueing to have our papers checked," he said, leaning against his blue Mustang.

On weekends, a long line of cars with mostly Romanian registration plates crosses the border bridge towards the Bulgarian commercial hub, bringing with them tourists who boost the local economy.

According to data from Romania's road management agency, around 160,000 cars crossed the border at Giurgiu between January and March 2025, compared to 128,000 during the same three-month period last year.

Romanian menus

With tourism in Rousse booming, Bulgaria's fifth-largest city has begun catering to its new clientele, with restaurant menus printed in Romanian and bilingual staff highly sought-after.

The city of 125,000 people -- also called "little Vienna" -- is known for its eclectic mix of architecture ranging from neo-baroque to communist-era buildings.

In front of a popular restaurant in the city's central square, a young couple from Giurgiu waited patiently in a long queue.

"It's easier to come now. We really like this place, it's one of our favourites," said 43-year-old teacher Claudia Badarau, standing next to her partner Bogdan.

Full integration into the now 29-country Schengen zone has had "a positive impact on the city, because there are many more tourists", restaurant manager Todor Ratsov told AFP.

"There are quite a few Romanian tourists, mainly because of easier entry," he said, adding that "90 percent of his menus" are now in Romanian.

According to Adrian Nikolov, senior economist at the Sofia-based Institute for Market Economics think-tank, "the effect is almost exclusively tourism-related".

Over time, Nikolov added, it will be interesting to assess the impact on turnover of hotels and restaurants.

More pilgrims

Created in 1985, the Schengen zone includes 25 of the 27 European Union member states as well as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, and allows more than 400 million people to travel freely inside the area.

Romania and Bulgaria endured a frustrating 13-year wait for full entry and finally joined on January 1, after Austria dropped its threat to veto membership over migration concerns.

Truckers and cross-border workers especially have benefited.

"For companies whose lorries cross the border, this means reduced journey time, more reliable delivery times, and lower fuel and personnel costs on the same route compared to last year," Nikolov explained.

According to Romania's transport federation, each carrier can save "two to three hours on average", which translates into "extra money and extra freight".

The Basarbovo monastery just outside Rousse -- named after a shepherd who once lived there as a hermit and whose relics are venerated in Bucharest -- has seen more visitors.

Carved into the side of a mountain, the monastery remains a popular destination for Romanian pilgrims -- and more recently families on holiday.

Father Aleko has noticed a "clear increase" in the number of visitors.

"Once they pass through Rousse, they never fail to come and light a candle and pray to the saint," he told AFP, referring to the shepherd who became Saint Dimitar.

Translator Oana Manulescu was visiting the hermit's cave with her family from Bucharest.

"There are things to see, the prices are more affordable. And the Bulgarians are a very welcoming people," she said.

