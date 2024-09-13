A young Ghanaian man has acquired a master's degree from one of the top universities in the UK

The young man, identified as Abdul Karim, was awarded honours in MSc Management with a specialisation in Human Resources

His friends and family thronged the graduation ceremony in their numbers to commemorate the special day with Abdul Karim

A young Ghanaian man, identified as Abdul Karim has attained a new milestone in his academic journey abroad.

Abdul Karim, who hails from the Northern part of Ghana, announced on his TikTok page that he had successfully graduated from one of the top universities in the UK.

Abdul Karim. a Ghanaian man acquires his master's degree from a top university in the UK. Photo credit: @abdul.karim8413/TikTok.

Although Abdul Karim did not state the programme he read for his master's in the UK, inscriptions on the sash he wore for his graduation indicated that he was awarded an MSc in Management with a specialisation in Human Resources.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Abdul Karim''s entire family, who resides in the UK, showed up in their numbers at his graduation ceremony to support him.

After receiving his honours, the young Ghanaian man posed with his family to take pictures.

Abdul Karim expressed gratitude to God for guiding him through his master's in the UK.

"Alhamdulillah for such great accomplishment," he wrote in the caption.

Abdul Karim's online community congratulates him.

Abdul Karim's friends and family on social media congratulated him upon spotting his TikTok post.

@Zha kee yat said:

"Congratulations dear."

Moro Ayana also said:

"Congratulations my son."

@Abdul karim replied:

"Thank you Daddy Moro Ayana."

Hajatagor also said:

"Congratulations to you my bro, more to come in shaa Allah."

@emprezzstargurl2 commented:

"congratulations blood May Almighty Allah bless your certificate, Masha Allah."

