A young Ghanaian man living in Dubai had a chance encounter with American rapper Meek Mill on the street, leaving him overjoyed

The Ghanaian man, who introduced himself as being from Ghana, expressed his admiration for Meek Mill, who reciprocated the love

Meek Mill responded that he had previously visited Ghana, making the encounter even more special for the young fan

A young Ghanaian man living and working in the United Arab Emirates has shared an exciting moment after meeting American rapper Meek Mill on the streets.

The young man, identified on his TikTok handle as Sarikis, was purportedly walking on the street when he met the famous rapper.

A Ghanaian man vibes with an American rapper, Meek Mill, in Dubai. Photo credit: @sarikis_backup/TikTok.

In a video shared on social media, Sarikis looked visibly over the moon, struggling to contain his excitement after meeting Meek Mill.

Meek Mill, known in private circles as Robert Rihmeek Williams, also appeared more than happy to engage with his fan from West Africa.

The duo vibed and engaged in a friendly conversation, with the Ghanaian man expressing his admiration for the American rapper.

"I'm from Ghana, Meek Mill, voice of the streets. I love you, bro. I love you because you're from the streets, I love you, bro," the Ghanaian man said.

"I’m Grateful To Meet The Dream Chaser," he further wrote in the caption of the video.

Meek Mill asked him where he was from, to which the young man mentioned that he was from Ghana.

"I love you, too, bro. I was in Ghana," Meek Mill said.

From the video circulating on social media, it appears that the Ghanaian man works as either a chauffeur or a security person and had a chance encounter with the American rapper while on duty.

Reactions to the Ghanaian man's video

The Ghanaian man's video has gone viral on social media, sparking excitement among netizens on TikTok.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Rocafella said:

"Meek Mill should have asked you to sing one of his tracks and let’s see something."

@Hansi Dierter Flick also said:

"Who also heard meek mill saying I came to Ghana... if sariki didn't tap him, you will hear him say we stole his 14pro max and later returned it after shatta wale announced."

️@Derek commented:

"Good you did a video, if it was a picture, they would’ve said it’s AI."

@prince also commented:

"I think he was about to say something he didn’t like when he came to Ghana but brr never gave him a chance."

Meek Mill performed in Ghana in 2022 at the Afro Nation concert. Photo credit: @meekmill/IG

Meek Mill visits Ghana

Recalled that YEN.com.gh reported that Meek Mill visited Ghana in 2022 to perform at the Afro Nation concert during the Detty December festivities.

The award-winning rapper hit the streets for a biking tour showing impressive riding skills on a quad bike.

A video of Meek Mill pulling spectacular stunts on the quad bike with a lady seated behind him sparked conversations on social media.

