Diam Lucas Convenient Emorsamey, a Ghanaian boy who grabbed headlines late last year after gaining admission to Mfantipim School at the age of nine, is enjoying life as an SHS student.

This time, videos of him that have gone viral and were sighted by YEN.com.gh show him having fun at the Central Region Schools and Colleges Inter-Zonal Athletics Competition.

The nine-year-old Mfantsipim forms one student vibing with his senior at an inter-school competition. Photo credit: @ugeez_studios/TikTok

The vh was sighted on the TikTok page of @ugeez_studios, showing the intelligent whizkid in a relaxed mood as he watched the athletics competition.

The second video captures Diam Lucas joining the athletes of Mfantipim School, apparently after they were crowned champions of the competition.

He was carried and shown to the spectators, after which he vibed with the athletes.

The nine-year-old who attended Universal Prepatory went viral last after he grabbed six ones in the BECE.

Watch the videos below:

Ghanaians commend the nine-year-old

Social media users who commented on the post commended the boy for achieving a remarkable feat at a young age.

Felicia Baafa stated:

"Come and see my younger brother ten years and he is still in class four."

nana_yaw_listowel commented:

"Accra Technical University has a 15 year old girl reading cyber security."

enochelorm327 added:

"But go and see my Jnr brother, He is playing counters ball."

geoquist30 wrote:

"Unbelievable! How is that possible? Somebody break it down for me. At what age did he start school and at what age did he complete JHS?"

Student questioned over his age

Earlier, YEN.com .gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher was amazed when he met a smallish-looking form-one student in his class and decided to ask him a few questions.

The video on TikTok showed the boy neatly dressed and answering questions about himself.

The teacher, in a bid to satisfy his curiosity, asked him his age, to which he answered that he was 13 years old.

