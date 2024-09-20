The late KODA has been laid to rest after a funeral service at the KICC Dominion Center at Spintex, Accra

The singer's mates from Mfantsipim Boys Senior High School joined the service to pay their last respects to KODA before his burial

A video of them performing an age-old tradition at the funeral ceremony has surfaced online

Ghanaian gospel singer Kofi Owusu Dua-Anto, popularly known as KODA, who passed away after a battle with G6PD deficiency, has been laid to rest.

The singer was one of Ghana's most revered composers behind hits mainstream classics like Nkwa Abodoo and Hosanna.

THe news of his demise saddened the gospel music fraternity as he was close to to several stars including Joe Mettle and Nacee.

The late 46-year-old singer was also a member of the prestigious Mfantispim Boys Senior High School.

A group of his high schoolmates attended the funeral to pay their final respects to the KODA. They honored his legacy by performing an age old tradition with one of well-known school songs.

Their gesture impressed acres of Ghanaians far and wide who joined close friends and in mourning KODA.

Fans react to KODA's passing

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the Botwe Boys' display at the late KODA's funeral.

Prince Inusah Akimey said:

"All this singing and those presentations won't do anything good or bad to the dead. Hurry and go burry the body and stop this celebrations because the only credible things the dead needs now and on is asking for forgiveness on his behalf and not this kind of stuffs!! Peace"

@akwadaa_nyame6 wrote:

"For all the saints"

ghanaian.duchess remarked:

"R.i.p Legend of Christ, you fought a good fight and you won. Your Crown of Glory awaits you. Everyone wearing white was a very good idea, shows how deep Koda was in Christ. Da yie😢"

Nacee eulogises KODA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nacee had joined several Ghanaian music stars, including Sonnie Badu and Daughters of Glorious Jesus, at KODA's wedding.

After the funeral service, the Asda hitmaker shared a touching tribute celebrating KODA's life and music legacy. He said,

"This isn’t goodbye KODA… I know you smiling down at us from Heaven… A HERO you always will be in our hearts"

