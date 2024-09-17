12-Year-Old Girl With Beautiful Blue Eyes Goes Viral, Acts Shy In Video
- A young lady could not hide her joy after she chanced on a twelve-year-old girl with natural blue eyes
- The girl acted shy as the lady expressed delight at seeing her beautiful eyes and tried interacting with her
- Many people who took to the comment section of the video have showered praises on the girl for having such beautiful eye
A twelve-year-old girl with beautiful blue oceanic eyes has become an internet sensation after her video went viral on social media.
A young lady, @call_me_blessing02, who posted the video on her TikTok page, was spotted taking a stroll when she chanced upon the girl with such rare eyes.
Obviously awestruck, the lady then took a moment to record the girl who seemed shy.
Wearing a bright, the girl tried to avoid contact with the prying lens of the lady's phone camera.
The video, which had raked in over 190,000 likes and 2000 comments, was captioned:
"I met the 12-year-old with natural blue eyes and shiny grey hair", the caption read
Watch the video below:
Netizens praise the blue-eyed girl
Social media users who commented on the video were in awe of the girl's beautiful eyes. Others also wondered if she was wearing a contact lens, judging from her dark skin tone.
Christabel commented:
"My sister have natural blue eyes with my brother too."
Tariq stated:
"I have natural red eyes no black just red."
HURT&PAIN indicated:
"This girl is not ordinary."
Peace added:
"I wanted to have blue eyes and grey hair when I was younger, didn’t know it actually existed amongst Nigerians."
Mary added:
"If I get this kind eyes and hair , I go they feel like superwoman."
Girl mesmerised netizens with blue eyes
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman shared a lovely video of a Ghanaian girl, Princess, with gorgeous blue eyes.
The lady shared a viral video about a little girl seated out in the open.
The little girl was seated with her sister, and they all smiled as the woman recorded them on video.
