12-Year-Old Girl With Beautiful Blue Eyes Goes Viral, Acts Shy In Video
12-Year-Old Girl With Beautiful Blue Eyes Goes Viral, Acts Shy In Video

by  Philip Boateng Kessie 2 min read
  • A young lady could not hide her joy after she chanced on a twelve-year-old girl with natural blue eyes
  • The girl acted shy as the lady expressed delight at seeing her beautiful eyes and tried interacting with her
  • Many people who took to the comment section of the video have showered praises on the girl for having such beautiful eye

A twelve-year-old girl with beautiful blue oceanic eyes has become an internet sensation after her video went viral on social media.

A young lady, @call_me_blessing02, who posted the video on her TikTok page, was spotted taking a stroll when she chanced upon the girl with such rare eyes.

Photo of a young girl with blues eyes
A young lady delights as she meets a girl with blue eyes, celebrates in video. Photo credit: @call_me_blessing02/TikTok
Obviously awestruck, the lady then took a moment to record the girl who seemed shy.

Wearing a bright, the girl tried to avoid contact with the prying lens of the lady's phone camera.

The video, which had raked in over 190,000 likes and 2000 comments, was captioned:

"I met the 12-year-old with natural blue eyes and shiny grey hair", the caption read

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise the blue-eyed girl

Social media users who commented on the video were in awe of the girl's beautiful eyes. Others also wondered if she was wearing a contact lens, judging from her dark skin tone.

Christabel commented:

"My sister have natural blue eyes with my brother too."

Tariq stated:

"I have natural red eyes no black just red."

HURT&PAIN indicated:

"This girl is not ordinary."

Peace added:

"I wanted to have blue eyes and grey hair when I was younger, didn’t know it actually existed amongst Nigerians."

Mary added:

"If I get this kind eyes and hair , I go they feel like superwoman."

Girl mesmerised netizens with blue eyes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman shared a lovely video of a Ghanaian girl, Princess, with gorgeous blue eyes.

The lady shared a viral video about a little girl seated out in the open.

The little girl was seated with her sister, and they all smiled as the woman recorded them on video.

