A young lady could not hide her joy after she chanced on a twelve-year-old girl with natural blue eyes

The girl acted shy as the lady expressed delight at seeing her beautiful eyes and tried interacting with her

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have showered praises on the girl for having such beautiful eye

A twelve-year-old girl with beautiful blue oceanic eyes has become an internet sensation after her video went viral on social media.

A young lady, @call_me_blessing02, who posted the video on her TikTok page, was spotted taking a stroll when she chanced upon the girl with such rare eyes.

Obviously awestruck, the lady then took a moment to record the girl who seemed shy.

Wearing a bright, the girl tried to avoid contact with the prying lens of the lady's phone camera.

The video, which had raked in over 190,000 likes and 2000 comments, was captioned:

"I met the 12-year-old with natural blue eyes and shiny grey hair", the caption read

Netizens praise the blue-eyed girl

Social media users who commented on the video were in awe of the girl's beautiful eyes. Others also wondered if she was wearing a contact lens, judging from her dark skin tone.

Christabel commented:

"My sister have natural blue eyes with my brother too."

Tariq stated:

"I have natural red eyes no black just red."

HURT&PAIN indicated:

"This girl is not ordinary."

Peace added:

"I wanted to have blue eyes and grey hair when I was younger, didn’t know it actually existed amongst Nigerians."

Mary added:

"If I get this kind eyes and hair , I go they feel like superwoman."

Girl mesmerised netizens with blue eyes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman shared a lovely video of a Ghanaian girl, Princess, with gorgeous blue eyes.

The lady shared a viral video about a little girl seated out in the open.

The little girl was seated with her sister, and they all smiled as the woman recorded them on video.

