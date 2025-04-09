Lil Win has thrown his weight behind colleague actor Kwaku Manu as he prepares to officially launch his real estate venture

Kwaku Manu has built his own estate in Obuasi and is planning to officially launch it on April 12, 2025 and has pleaded with Ghanaians to support him

Lil Win, despite his past misunderstanding with Kwaku Manu, supported him and encouraged Ghanaians to buy houses from KM Golden Estate

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu is set to officially launch his new real estate project, KM Golden Estate, in Obuasi on April 12, 2025.

The actor has called on Ghanaians to support the project, which he says is aimed at providing safe and reliable housing for the people of Obuasi.

The estate will include a shopping mall, a clinic, a police station, a children’s park, and other key facilities. It is a gated community designed to offer residents comfort, security, and access to basic services.

Kwaku Manu has been active on social media, promoting the project together with other celebrities like Funny Face and Dr Likee. Actor Lil Win, who has had misunderstandings with Kwaku Manu in the past, has now backed the project.

Lil Win encouraged Ghanaians to buy houses from KM Golden Estate and praised the idea as a step in the right direction.

This support is significant because of the history between the two actors. In the past, Kwaku Manu and Lil Win had a well-known fallout.

They both made several statements about each other on social media, and their close friendship ended. In 2019, Kwaku Manu said their relationship was no longer personal but purely professional. Despite that, the two reunited publicly in 2023 at the premiere of Lil Win’s movie Mr President.

Wezzy warms hearts with support for Kwaku's estate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user7473861498699 said:

"Togetherness is all that we want, God loves us all."

dominicboamah6 commented:

"THIS IS WHAT WE WANT IN GHANA.... TOGETHERNESS & WE WILL SURELY GROW."

Richkidmeadia said:

"They were jealous when he started his school, but he's happy for them anytime they made it."

APOSTLE JOSHUA AIDOO commented:

"I am soooooo happy for you, my brother. God bless you more."

bilijorrojjer881 said:

"I am very happy for you both. God bless you more."

St Nicholas commented:

"You are doing a great job. May God continue to bless you. KM."

Boafoɔ Yɛ Na said:

"My father has disappointed me, but I'm not going to do the same to my children. Awurade boa na me nya aboafoɔ."

Sally Adobss wrote:

"Ye a oye nylnaa enye neyam. Oboa eye ne yaaaa."

Lil Win reconciles with Dr Likee

Lil Win and Dr Likee also had issues in the past but the pair have made up. The two veteran stars are currently shooting a movie and fans are excited.

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee explained that the reconciliation was necessary for the growth of the movie industry.

This was well received by Ghanaians, who praised the maturity of the two actors.

