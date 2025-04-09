National Intelligence Bureau officials have besiege the residence of Assin South MP John Ntim Fordjour to make an arrest

The Minority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin, made his way to Fordjour's residence during the incident

The Assin South MP has been in the limelight because of drug smuggling and money laundering claims he has made

Officials of the National Intelligence Bureau(NIB) have besieged the residence of Assin South MP John Ntim Fordjour to arrest him.

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, also sounded alarm about the security presence on social media.

Frimpong posted #SayNoToStateIntimidation amid the security operation on April 9.

Citi News also shared a video of the security personnel at the residence in Accra.

The Minority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin, later made his way to the scene and suggested that some dialogue would be taking place.

The operation comes after the Assin South MP flagged alleged drug smuggling and money laundering activities involving two suspicious flights.

He noted the recent disruption of some smuggling operations by National Security as justification for his concerns.

The government and Fordjour have been clashing because of the drug smuggling claims.

The government maintains that the MP has been spreading lies about the purported suspicious aircraft that landed at the Kotoka International Airport.

Mahama orders probe into smuggling claims

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama directed a probe into the drug smuggling claims.

Mahama has instructed relevant security agencies to collaborate with the Assin South MP on the matter.

The president cited the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), the Police CID, the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), and the National Security Coordinator in his order.

