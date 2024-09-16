A video of a young Ghanaian lady celebrating her academic success has gone viral on social media

The lady who is currently based in the US has impressed many after she graduated from the university with three degrees

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have showered praises on the lady for her academic success

Congratulations messages have thronged in for a young Ghanaian lady living in the US after she took to social media to celebrate her academic achievement.

This comes after she graduated from the university, having bagged three degrees simultaneously.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, and a Master of Science in Psychology and Leadership.

A video that has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the lady in a visibly excited mood at her graduation ceremony.

Clad in her beautiful graduation gown, the young lady was left in disbelief over the outpouring of love from her loved ones.

She was also gifted a beautiful car as a reward for her academic success.

Netizens commend the Ghanaian lady

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video celebrated the young lady on her academic achievement

Mharmeyaa reacted:

"I wish to be here too but is sad because I am a first born and need to make sacrifices.. but the dreams are still there."

4_october added:

"Is this a sign to do mine too, congratulations, I’m so proud of you."

Empress Phartty replied:

"Girllllll studying two different courses that dnt relate at all paying double fees was something worth doing."

Lord_ina reacted:

"You just inspired me babe, congratulations, I couldn’t be any proud."

62-year-old bags degree

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 62-year-old Ghanaian woman Elsie Asiedu-Appiah had bagged her first degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Mrs Asiedu-Appiah quit her job as a banker to have time to care for her children.

Her daughters supported her financially, recognising her sacrifice and rewarding her by helping her obtain her degree.

