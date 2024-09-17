Little Ghanaian Girl Exhibits Remarkable Talents In Barbering, Trims Client's Hair Like A Pro
- A video of a little Ghanaian showcasing her barbering talent has emerged on social media with many commending her
- The little girl, guided by an experienced hand, nicely trimmed a male client's hair effortlessly
- After the work, her trainer scored high highly, 71 per cent, a performance which was beyond his expectation
A little Ghanaian girl has shown early signs of becoming a widely sought-after hairstylist in the country.
The little girl, whose name has yet to be confirmed, demonstrated incredible skills for barbering in a video making rounds on social media.
From the footage sighted on TikTok, the little, who may be between the ages of 10 and 12, appeared to have been born with a clipper in her hands, considering how she adroitly used it.
Under expert guidance from a young man, probably her brother, the little girl effortlessly trimmed a client's hair with ease and great composure in handling the clipper.
She gave the male client a perfect haircut, adding another layer of handsomeness to his already striking features.
After working on the client in the barbershop, her trainer marked her 71 per cent for a good job done.
Netizens praise the little girl.
Netizens who came across the little girl's video praised her for the remarkable exhibition of barbering talent.
@modest de barber1 said:
"bh she has done very well."
@99 Bullet also said:
"You have done well."
@Dzifa Hlorbu commented:
"Wow nice one there."
@AppauBarima also commented:
"she doing great 80%."
@Pounds_Sterling441 wrote:
"She is a member of Kristo Asafo church so this is even easy."
Source: YEN.com.gh
