A video of a little Ghanaian showcasing her barbering talent has emerged on social media with many commending her

The little girl, guided by an experienced hand, nicely trimmed a male client's hair effortlessly

After the work, her trainer scored high highly, 71 per cent, a performance which was beyond his expectation

A little Ghanaian girl has shown early signs of becoming a widely sought-after hairstylist in the country.

The little girl, whose name has yet to be confirmed, demonstrated incredible skills for barbering in a video making rounds on social media.

A little Ghanaian girl exhibits a remarkable talent in barbering. Photo credit: @amasikhaqueenzy1/TikTok.

From the footage sighted on TikTok, the little, who may be between the ages of 10 and 12, appeared to have been born with a clipper in her hands, considering how she adroitly used it.

Under expert guidance from a young man, probably her brother, the little girl effortlessly trimmed a client's hair with ease and great composure in handling the clipper.

She gave the male client a perfect haircut, adding another layer of handsomeness to his already striking features.

After working on the client in the barbershop, her trainer marked her 71 per cent for a good job done.

Netizens praise the little girl.

Netizens who came across the little girl's video praised her for the remarkable exhibition of barbering talent.

@modest de barber1 said:

"bh she has done very well."

@99 Bullet also said:

"You have done well."

@Dzifa Hlorbu commented:

"Wow nice one there."

@AppauBarima also commented:

"she doing great 80%."

@Pounds_Sterling441 wrote:

"She is a member of Kristo Asafo church so this is even easy."

Ghanaian barber makes GH¢100k in 2023

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh story, a Ghanaian barber opened up about how lucrative the profession is.

In a video, the hairstylist claimed he made GH¢100k in 2023, adding that he started the business with only GH¢120 many years ago.

The barber made these remarks at the commissioning of his new luxurious barbering saloon, which he built with proceeds from his job.

